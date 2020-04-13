Lodi School District has postponed its summer school registration for this year. Registration was initially scheduled to begin April 1. The district hopes to have an update before the end of April.
The summer school season for the entire district is still scheduled to begin Monday, June 22.
Open enrollment for the 2020-21 school year for the district ends Thursday, April 30 at 4 p.m.
Any child who lives in Wisconsin in grades 4K to 12 amy apply to attend a nonresident school district under the program. The best way to apply is online.
People can go to the district’s homepage at www.lodi.k12.wi.us and click on the open enrollment link.
