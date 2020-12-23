After a pair of lopsided losses during the first week of the season, the Lodi girls basketball team turned things around in Week 2.
The Blue Devils had a close battle with visiting New Glarus in their home debut on Dec. 14, but fell 46-43 to the Glarner Knights. It was their third straight loss to open the season.
“New Glarus is a quick team that can shoot the three and are one of the top teams in the capital south,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said. “We struggled on the offense end and needed to finish. However, I truly believe this will come once every girl believes she is a scorer.”
Lodi finally got into the win column on Dec. 17, as the host Blue Devils thwarted Capitol North Conference rival Columbus 51-46.
“The girls really came to play in the first half, and it was nice to get our first conference win,” Puls said. “However, we let up a bit in the second half which caused us to make unnecessary turnovers. But a win is a win, and this was definitely the confidence boost we needed.”
The Blue Devils are 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the Capitol North to open the 2020-2021 season.
The Lady Blue Devils will take a small break before returning to the court on Jan. 4 for a 7:30 p.m. home game against River Valley.
New Glarus 46 Lodi 43
The Blue Devils stood toe-to-toe with New Glarus from start to finish, but were unable to erase an early deficit.
The Glarner Knights held a slim 26-23 lead at halftime.
The teams traded baskets for most of the second half. Both teams scored 20 points in the second half.
Lauryn Milne paced the Lady Blue Devils with 14 points, while Dylann Harrington and Taylor Ripp contributed eight and seven, respectively.
Ripp led Lodi with six rebounds, while Paige Walzer and Ella Puls both had four assists.
Jaylynn Benson had a team-high 11 points for New Glarus.
Lodi 51 Columbus 46
The Lady Blue Devils used a strong first half to garner their first win of the season.
Lodi grabbed momentum with a 29-19 surge in the first half.
The Cardinals climbed back in the game in the second half, but was unable to completely erase the deficit. They outscored the Blue Devils 27-22 in the second half.
Milne led three Blue Devils in double figures with 13 points. Harrington and Rylee Schneider both finished with 10 points, while Ripp and Sam Klann added eight apiece.
Milne grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds, while Ripp added eight. Ripp also dished out a team-high five assists, while Harrington had five steals.
