The Lodi prep wrestling team hit the road for the first time this season on Jan. 7. The Blue Devils faced a tough challenge in host Mineral Point, which is ranked third in Division 3.
The Blue Devils were unable to keep up with the Pointers, who rolled to a 52-18 victory.
“We knew this would be the most challenging dual on our schedule,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “Mineral Point is one of the top teams in the state and has a tradition of excellence. They were strong, aggressive, and conditioned. I think it was an eye opener for our guys to see what one of the top teams in the state looked like and what we need to do to get there.”
The loss dropped Lodi to 2-2 overall this season.
Mineral Point set the tone right away with three straight victories to go up 13-0.
The Pointers’ Trapper Nafzger opened the dual at 126 pounds by pinning Owen Breunig in 1 minute, 56 seconds.
Mineral Point 132-pounder Tarrin Riley followed with a 9-7 victory over Chandler Curtis, while 138-pounder Ross Lindsey defeated Dean Finney 13-0.
Lodi’s first win came at 145 pounds, as Mason Lane scored a 14-9 decision over Jimmy Tibbits.
Mineral Point answered with six straight victories to go up 46-3.
At 152, the Pointers’ Kane Gunderson earned a 16-0 technical fall over Evan Stevenson, while 160-pounder Bo Hanson pinned Zane Licht in 1:19.
Nolan Springer (170) kept things going for Mineral Point by pinning Will Long in 1:07, while 182-pounder Mason Hughes stuck Jacob Benson in 1:39.
Mineral Point 195-pounder Mitch Aurit was a 13-0 winner over Noah Johnson, while 220-pounder Daniel Nordstrom capped off the run by pinning Klayton Krueger in 1:14.
Lodi heavyweight Mitchell Lane ended the skid by edging Will Straka 2-0.
Blue Devil 106-pounder Levi Ness pinned Joey Robinson in 1:52, while 113-pounder Evan Clary received a forfeit.
The dual close with Mineral Point receiving a forfeit at 120.
Lodi will close out the regular season this Friday. They will host both Portage and Watertown Luther Prep starting at 4:30 p.m.
“We know what we need to work on and are excited for the final stretch run here,” Endres said. “We get two more dual meets on Friday and then two weeks of hard practices to prepare for regionals. We hope to be rounding into shape come regional time with our technique, our conditioning, and getting our full strength lineup in place.”
