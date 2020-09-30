As it moves closer to the WIAA postseason, the Lodi girls tennis team is picking up momentum. The Blue Devils garnered a pair of duals wins last week.
The Lady Blue Devils were on the road in Mayville on Sept. 21. Lodi cruised to a 5-2 victory.
Lodi also picked up a win last Friday against visiting DeForest. The Blue Devils used a sweep in doubles play to edge the Norskies 4-3.
The victories pushed the Lady Blue Devils to 5-2 this fall.
The Blue Devils will close out the regular season on Oct. 1. They will host Mauston at 4 p.m.
Lodi will take part in the WIAA Division 2 Lake Mills Subsectional at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5. The Altoona Sectional is set for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.
Lodi 5
Mayville 2
The Blue Devils picked up three wins in singles play and added two more doubles victories.
Dorothy Deans had a dominate win at No. 1 singles. She blasted Mayville’s Jenna Pasbrig 6-1, 6-0.
Rachel Winters kept things going at No. 2 singles with a 6-2, 2-6, 10-3 win over Mayville’s Katelynn Hanna.
Taylor Paar had the last singles win for Lodi. She won 7-5, 6-1 over Katelynn Konczal at the No. 3 position.
Mayville’s Maddy Wendt was a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Caroline Karls at No. 4 singles.
Mayville’s only doubles win came from the No. 1 duo of Emily Schellpfeffer and Kendall Pliner, who downed Krista Mayberry and Alihah Sebert 6-0, 7-5.
Lodi’s No. 2 duo of Lexy Karls and Oliva Lange secure the team win after knocking off Catherine Madden and Shelby Liebenow 6-2, 6-2.
The Blue Devils’ No. 3 tandem of Michelle McMahon and Rylee Schneider closed out the dual with a 7-5, 6-4 triumph over Kayla Wiesner and Angelina Wojahn.
Lodi 4
DeForest 3
A strong showing in doubles play was the difference against the Norskies.
Mayberry and Lange got momentum on Lodi’s side with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Annie Manzi and Lex Finley.
Lexy Karls and Mira Potter got the job done at No. 2 doubles for Lodi with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Emily Shields and Evi Weinstock.
McMahon and Schneider completed the doubles sweep after edging Grace Galbraith and Morgan Hahn 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Paar secured the team victory with a win at No. 3 singles. She won both sets against Ashley Hegarty by a 6-2 score.
DeForest’s Samantha Fuchs, who won a WIAA Division 1 doubles title last season, shut out Deans 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, the Norskies’ Lauren Armstrong defeated Winters 6-1, 6-0.
DeForest’s No. 4 singles player. Kaiya Hegarty closed the dual with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Caroline Karls.
