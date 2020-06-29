Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) students received 351 scholarships totaling $336,889 during the 2019-20 academic year.
Lodi’s Kayla O’Leary received the Cathy "Stretch" Weiss Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Often donors create scholarship funds to memorialize a loved one, or support a cause, but it all comes down to making a difference in the lives of the recipients. Recipients and donors are annually recognized at a scholarship reception each spring, which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.
With over 155 programs offered both online and on campus, Chippewa Valley Technical College delivers superior, progressive technical education which improves the lives of students, meets the workforce needs of the region, and strengthens the community. CVTC programs are designed with input of business and industry to prepare graduates for today’s jobs, with 95 percent employed within six months of graduation.
