The Lodi boys golf team was in the running for a state tournament team berth, but came up just short at the WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien Sectional on June 8.
The top two teams and the top three individuals on not on an qualifying team advance to the state tournament.
The Blue Devils came up one spot short after a 347 put them in third place.
Edgewood claimed the sectional title with a 314, while Edgerton was second with a 335. Lake Country Lutheran was fourth with a 351, followed by Dodgeville (368), Evansville (369), Monticello/Belleville (377), Platteville (383), New Glarus (396), West Salem (398), Lakeside Lutheran (400) and River Valley (411).
The Blue Devils’ Brian Meitzner missed out on a trip to state by one stroke after shooting an 84, which put hm in a tie for 10th place overall. He shot a 42 on both the front and back nine holes.
Lodi got an 87 from Haley Thoeny. She had a 42 on the front nine to finish in 18th place.
Baily Clark and Peyton Breunig both shot an 88 to close out the team score for the Blue Devils.
Clark came away with a 42 on the front nine, while Breunig shot a 43 on the back nine.
Kogen Barron also played a round for Lodi. Thanks to a 44 on the back nine, he came away with a 92.
Edgewood’s trio of Michael Yesbeck (76), Al Deang (78) and Ethan Arndt (79) swept the top three individual spots at the sectional.
Dodgeville’s Tyler Bradley (80), St. John’s Gabriel Fernandez (83) and Monticello/Belleville’s Peter Gustafson (83) earned the three individual state qualifying spots.
The WIAA Division 2 state tournament was held earlier this week at Trappers Turn Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.