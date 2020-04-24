The Prairie du Sac Dam parking lot area and access road will be closed the week of May 4. Alliant Energy is continuing work on a dam improvement project. It requires barges to be put in the Wisconsin River above the dam. Closing the parking lot area and access road will allow about two dozen large construction vehicles to bring in parts of those barges to the site.
The multi-year construction project is focused on proactively upgrading the spillway’s foundation to ensure the dam’s operations well into the future. The work includes using drilling equipment secured to barges to bore into the spillway above the dam. Other than when the barges are brought in and out of the property, access to the site and waters around the dam will remain the same as usual.
“We’ll soon be starting the last summer of construction for our dam improvement project,” Kathryn Wilhelm, Alliant Energy manager of strategic projects said in a news release. “Our number one priority is safety, and with the parking lot area being used as a barge drop off and assembly staging area, we want to take all precautions. We appreciate the understanding among those that regularly use our property for recreational purposes.”
The parking lot area and access road will be closed to public vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 4-8.
The dam improvement project is entering its final phase and is expected to be completed this fall. Then, the barges will be taken out for the final time. This will require one more closure of the parking lot area and access road in late 2020.
“Like the past few summers, visitors to the area may see more trucks and hear some noise during the day for the next several months,” Wilhelm said. “Largely, though, we’ve been able to continue construction with minimal inconvenience to those around us. We’re thankful for the public’s understanding as we improve our 105-year-old dam so it can continue to bring clean energy to our customers.”
Nicholson Construction is the lead contractor on the project.
