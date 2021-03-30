The Lodi prep football team christened its new turf field with a 32-11 victory over visiting Edgerton last Friday.
“It was good to get a victory against a good Edgerton team which has a lot of tradition,” Lodi coach Dave Puls said. “It was a good win but we got into a little bit of a dog fight at the end of the first half. We have some stuff to clean up, but the big thing was that we got a chance to play. We got a chance to be on this great field.”
It is the eighth straight year the Blue Devils have won their season opener.
“We are taking the attitude that there is no conference title, no playoffs and no state championship so you have to play for the day, play for the love of the game and play for the enjoyment of being in the present,” Puls said. “In a weird way it is a cool thing because it gets back to the essence of why we play. We need to get back to playing to have fun.”
Lodi had a quick start to the game, as Lucas Heyroth had a 58-yard touchdown run on the Blue Devils’ opening drive.
“We came out fast and scored quick and then our defense set the tone,” Puls said. “But then we couldn’t get our offense going for quite a while.”
The Blue Devils missed the ensuing extra-point kick.
Edgerton cut into the lead before the end of the first quarter with a 40-yard field goal by Ismael Diaz.
The Blue Devils moved the ball on offense in the second quarter, but only managed a pair of field goals.
“The field goals were nice but when you get down there, you have to score touchdowns,” Puls said.
Chandler Curtis had field goals of 31 and 39 yards in the second quarter to give Lodi a 12-3 halftime lead.
Just like they did to open the game, Lodi had a hot start to the second half. The Blue Devils got a 5-yard touchdown run from Heyroth on the opening drive of the second half.
“It was nice to come out and get rolling in the second half, but then we let off a little bit,” Puls said. “Hopefully, we learn something from this.”
The Crimson Tide answered on the ensuing drive with a 61-yard touchdown pass from Drew Hanson to Ethan Krause. They added the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 19-11.
“They have some special athletes on the perimeter,” Puls said. “They got guys who can go the distance in a heartbeat, so even with a little bit of a lead, they could score so quickly that we needed to keep the hammer down.”
Lodi grabbed momentum back with a 26-yard touchdown run by Heyroth late in the third quarter.
Heyroth had another 26-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Heyroth finished the game with 261 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 27 carries.
“He is one of the fastest kids in the state in our division,” Puls said. “He medaled in three events at state track as a freshman. He has a lot to prove. He wants to show different coaches that he is very talented with tremendous speed and strength. He is going to have a target on his back, but he is okay with that.”
Lodi quarterback Quinn Faust finished the game 13-of-23 passing for 150 yards. Connor Faust had a team-high five catches for 79 yards.
Heyroth led Lodi’s defense with nine tackles, while Alex Rashid finished with eight. Heyroth, Peyton Breunig and Jacob Benson each had a sack.
“Overall the defense did a really nice job,” Puls said.
The Blue Devils will be on the road for the first time on April 1. They will play at Big Foot at 7 p.m.
“They are big and a good team,” Puls said. “We will have a big challenge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.