Former Lodi standout Alana Gilles, a sophomore on the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team, was recently named to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) All-Sportsmanship team.
Gilles, a forward, started in eight of the Eagles’ 10 games and was third on the team with 8.1 points per game. She led UW-La Crosse with 58 rebounds and 15 assists.
The Eagles finished the season 5-5 overall. They lost 59-67 to UW-Oshkosh in the semifinals of the WIAC Tournament.
Gilles was joined on the All-Sportsmanship team by Maci Grade (UW-Oshkosh), Brianna Leahy (UW-Platteville), Katelyn Morgan (UW-Eau Claire), Liz Oswald (UW-Stout), Jamie Pfeifer (UW-Stevens Point), Morgan Seitz (UW-River Falls) and Adriana Wood (UW-Whitewater).
UW-Oshkosh’s Leah Porath was named the WIAC Player of the Year, while UW-Eau Claire’s Tonja Englund was the Coach of the Year.
