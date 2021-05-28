Coming off its first winning week of the season, the Lodi prep softball team was hoping to gain even more momentum last week. However, the Blue Devils’ bats went quiet in three lopsided losses at home.
The Blue Devils, who came into last week having won four its last five games, fell 16-4 to visiting Wisconsin Dells on May 17.
Capitol North Conference rival Columbus bested Lodi 14-1 on May 20.
Last Friday, visiting Marshall knocked off the Blue Devils 11-2.
The losses dropped Lodi to 4-10 overall and 1-6 in the Capitol North.
The Blue Devils will close out their Capitol North schedule on the road at Lakeside Lutheran at 5 p.m. on May 27 and at home against Luther Prep at 5 p.m. on June 3. In-between, Lodi will host Sauk Prairie at 5 p.m. this Friday.
Wisconsin Dells 16 Lodi 4
Wisconsin Dells out hit the Blue Devils 15-6 on its way to the convincing win.
The Chiefs came out with two runs in the first inning and added one in the second.
Wisconsin Dells took complete control with a nine-run explosion in the top of the fourth.
Lodi scored all four runs in the bottom of the fourth frame. Rylee Schneider drove in the first run with a single, while Cadence Wipperfurth contributed a two-run single. Wipperfurth also stole home in the inning.
Wisconsin Dells answered with four in the top of the fifth to end the game early.
Emma Krumpen, Lauren Burrows, Schneider, Wipperfurth and Taylor Thayer each had a hit for Lodi.
Wipperfurth and Krumpen combined for four strikeouts and nine walks in the pitcher’s circle. Krumpen took the loss.
Columbus 14 Lodi 1
Lodi came up with just two hits in the loss to Columbus
The Cardinals took control with a four-run outburst in the top of the second inning. They followed it up with five in the third and four in the fourth frame.
The Blue Devils scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth. Krumpen came home on an error.
Krumpen and Schneider had the only hits for Lodi.
Wipperfurth pitched the first four innings and had eight walks, while Krumpen had three strikeouts and two walks in one inning of relief.
Marshall 11 Lodi 2
Marshall jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opening inning and never looked back.
Trailing 5-0, Lodi finally got on the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. Kaylan Warren and Schneider each drove in a run.
Marshall closed out the game with six runs in the top of the seventh.
Krumpen had two of Lodi’s six hits in the game. She also pitched all seven innings and had five strikeouts and seven walks.