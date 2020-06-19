As Thursday, June 18, the Village of Dane opened all of its parks.
Since Dane County moved to Phase 2 of its Forward Dane plan, village staff has been working non-stop to prepare the parks for use.
The weeds have been sprayed and new mulch was spread in all the needed areas. The “Closed” signs were removed from the parks.
However, at this time, the restrooms will not be open. The village is looking into a reasonable solution for that situation.
There are still limits on the number of people that may gather and social distancing is still encouraged. Due to those restrictions, the village will not be reserving shelters for rent.
Village staff recommends to take your own hand sanitizer to the parks and use as needed. Playground equipment will not be cleaned or disinfected by village employees.
The village wants residents to go play, have fun and enjoy being outdoors this summer, but also reminds residents to stay safe, keep you distance from others and wash your hands.
