After a two-year hiatus, the Lodi boys and girls track teams resumed competition on April 29 at the Deerfield Invite.
The time off didn’t seem to affect the Blue Devils, as both squads finished in the top two.
The Lodi girls garnered 336 points to easily claim the team title. Deerfield was second with 138, followed by Johnson Creek (118) and Cambridge (88).
The Blue Devils boys registered 168 to place second behind Cambridge (302). Deerfield was third with 158 team points, while Johnson Creek had just 14.
The Blue Devil girls dominated the meet with 14 first-place finishes.
Sammy Nyffenegger led the way for Lodi with wins in the 100 (12.78 seconds) and 200 (:27.28). She was also second in the triple jump (32-feet, 3-inches).
The Blue Devils’ Lily Strong helped the cause by winning the long jump (16-0.5), placing second in the 200 (:27.96) and third in the 100 (:13.04).
Lod’s Taylor Ripp came away with first place in the 100 hurdles (:18.33), second in the 300 hurdles (:58.37) and fourth in the long jump (13-9), while Lauryn Milne was first in the triple jump (34-5) and fourth in the 200 (:28.87).
Samantha Klann added to Lodi’s point total after placing first in the discus (96-3) and third in the shot put (28-2).
Lexi Meek topped the field in the 400 (1:06.17), while Norah Lee won the 800 (2:41.93).
Kayla Pierquet (3,200, 16:14.80), Ella Puls (shot put, 38-9.5) and Allison Lochner (pole vault, 8-feet) had the final individual wins for Lodi.
Holly Jelinek (third, triple jump, 30-2), Allison Gray (third, 400, 1:19.65), Anna Florin (fifth, 400, 1:24.50), Holly Jelinek (fourth, 800, 3:03.79), Claire Schoenemann (fifth, 800, 3:06.25), Lilly Callahan (second, 100 hurdles, :18.41; second, pole vault, 8-feet) and Emma Glaser (fourth, discus, 76-1) added top-five individual finishes.
The Lodi girls registered three relay wins. Callahan, Janel Juntunen, Dylann Harrington and Strong were victorious in the 400 relay (:56.46), while Puls, Ripp, Milne and Harrington won the 800 relay (1:57.91). Norah Lee, Holly Jelinek, Schoenemann and Pierquet bested the field in the 3,200 relay (12:23.94).
Brody Nyffenegger and Cayden Coddington led the charge for the Lodi boys. Nyffenegger claimed titles in the 100 (:11.31) and triple jump (41-2) and was the runner-up in the long jump (18-8), while Coddington was second in the 100 (:11.76) and 200 (:24.87), to go along with a fourth-place finish in the long jump (17-7.5).
The Blue Devils’ Parker Heintz was the runner-up in the 1,600 (4:59.70), while Devon Bostetter as second in the 300 hurdles (:51.18).
Amos Weber added a second-place finish in the discus (113-4), while Melvin McIntyre earned second in the pole vault (12-feet).
Sean Crowder (fourth, 1,600, 5:24.78), Ben Schultz (fifth, 1,600, 5:48.0) and Noah Houdek (fifth, pole vault, 8-feet) had the only other top-five individual finishes.
The Lodi boys had Coddington, McIntyre, Nyffenegger and Houdek win the 800 relay (1:39.80).
The Blue Devils will travel to Wisconsin Heights for a Capitol Conference meet at 4:15 p.m. on May 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.