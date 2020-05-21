St. Norbert College has postponed is graduation ceremony until late August.
There are 484 students graduating in the spring of 2020, including Ashley Streeter of Dane, who is graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Streeter is graduating Magna Cum Laude and is part of the Honors Program.
The ceremony, which was supposed to be May 17, was tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29.
Pardeeville native receives honor from Wisconsin Lutheran College
On May 7, Wisconsin Lutheran College hosted a virtual Honors Convocation, during which scholarships and special awards were presented to current students who distinguish themselves through their academic accomplishments.
David Wilson, from Pardeeville, earned the WLC Christian Leadership Certificate. This honor is awarded to graduating seniors for successful completion of the Christian Leadership Certificate Program, recognizing their commitment to Christian servant leadership with excellence. Wilson is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.