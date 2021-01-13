After closing out 2020 with a pair of tough losses, the Lodi boys basketball team got back to winning to kick off 2021.
On Jan. 4, the visiting Blue Devils used a big first half to thwart Pardeeville 57-48.
Lodi traveled to Portage on Jan. 8 and captured a thrilling 52-48 victory.
The wins pushed the Blue Devils to 5-2 on the year.
The Blue Devils will be at home for their next two games. They will host Lakeside Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 and Reedsburg at 1 p.m. on Jan. 16.
Lodi will travel to Poynette for a 7:30 p.m. Capitol North Conference game on Jan. 19.
Lodi 57 Pardeeville 48
The Blue Devils used a first-half surge to end their losing skid.
Lodi set the tone in the first half with a 30-20 outburst.
The teams traded baskets for most of the second half, when the Bulldogs outscored the Blue Devils 28-27.
Trey Trader erupted for 17 points to pace the Blue Devils, while Erik Lincoln contributed 11. Brady Ring finished with seven points.
Quinn Faust grabbed a team-high six rebounds for Lodi. He also led the team with six assist and three steals.
Lodi 52 Portage 48
Lodi continued its win streak against Portage with its fourth straight victory.
The game was very close in the first half. Neither team was able to get on a roll.
The Blue Devils clung to a 21-20 lead at halftime.
The second half was much of the same, as the teams traded baskets.
Lodi outscored the Warriors 31-28 in the second half.
Traeder once again led Lodi’s offense. He finished with 14 points.
Ring came away with 12 points for the Blue Devils, while Cayden Coddington added eight.
Cooper Roberts poured in 16 points for Portage.
