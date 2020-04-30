The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has identified the white vehicle that picked up Thomas Deering and James Newman from the Poynette Piggly Wiggly after their escape from Columbia Correctional Institution a few weeks ago.
On Tuesday, April 28, detectives with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office took Katherine R. Wooderick,46, of Madison, into custody at her residence in Madison with the assistance of the Madison Police Department.
Wooderick was booked into the Columbia County Jail on two counts of escape as party to a crime.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said the investigation is still on-going and further arrests are possible.
Deering and Newman escaped from Columbia Correction Institution in the early morning of April 16 and made their way to Poynette, where they were reportedly picked up at the Piggly Wiggly and headed south.
Less than 24 hours later, Deering and Newman were arrested in Rockford, Illinois shortly after the two entered a homeless shelter in the area.
A 46-year-old Pardeeville woman, Holly Marie Zimdahl, who worked at Columbia Correction Institution as a civilian kitchen worker, was also arrested in aiding the pair to escape.
