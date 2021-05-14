The Lodi prep wrestling team continued its strong tradition on the mat this winter. The Blue Devils also proved to be very talented in the classroom.
Lodi had 15 wrestlers earn Academic All-State by the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association.
“Kudos to these guys for taking care of business in the classroom and on the mat,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “Especially with the type of season we had, during a Pandemic, to take care of both school, wrestling, and their personal lives is a testament to their maturity, dedication, and commitment to excellence.”
The Blue Devils had Dean Finney, Mitchell Lane, Kyle Pickarts, Kaleb Bowman, Owen Breunig, Noah Johnson, Zane Licht, Ashton McDonald, Evan Stevenson, Mason Lane, Ben Lichucki, Drew Lochner, Mason Breunig, Evan Kite and AJ Tritt recognized by the WWCA.