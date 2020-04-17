At its April 13 meeting, the Lodi School Board was given the results of surveys taken by the parent and students of the district in regards to the first weeks of their virtual learning process.
The Lodi School District began its virtual learning on March 30.
Principals of each level sent the surveys out to parents, while surveys were also given to students at the high school level.
Questions asked of students and parents were about how they thought the virtual learning process has been going, if they have received the necessary support from staff, how much time is being spent on the online school work and if the technology has been working up to expectations. All questions were multiple choice with the option for comments at the end.
Ninety-two parents responded for Lodi Elementary and the OSC Charter school combined, while 122 middle school parents responded. At the high school, 116 parents and 218 students responded to questions asked.
“The results are overwhelmingly positive and supportive of the work that you all have been doing on behalf of our students,” high school principal Vince Breunig said in a memo to school board members.
Some of the parents’ comments were that it is “hard to motivate their child the same way a teacher does” and that students want to see their teachers faces more. A waiver has been sent to parents so teachers can use Google for more face-to-face time.
Some parents worried about attendance, especially if a student begins work later in the day. Attendance is also being changed so that teachers can refer to principals to contact a family is the child goes two consecutive days without logging in to their respective sites at all.
Below is a breakdown of the survey responses.
How do you feel the online learning has been going?
Primary School — At the 4K level, 57% of parent said that the first weeks have been good and 36% said excellent. Response options were excellent, good, fair, poor or very poor. Seventy-five percent of kindergarten parents answered “good” and 14% said excellent. For first grade, “good” and “fair” each received 44%. At the second grade level, 52% said it was good, 32% said fair and 16% percent answered excellent. With parents having students in multiple grades, half of those who responded said it was going “good,” with 15% percent saying excellent.
Elementary School — A “good” response was given by 62% of the parents, while 24% answered fair and 14% said excellent.
Middle School — Fifty-nine percent said things were going good, with 26% saying “fair” and 12% answering “excellent.”
Has your student received necessary support from teaching staff?
Primary School — At the 4K level, 86% said “always” and the other 14% said “often.” The answer was “always” for 93% of kindergarten parents, while 61% of first-grade parents answered “always” and 25% said “often.” In second grade, the answers were “always” for 61% and “often” for 29%. Over the multi-grade parents, 77% said their child was always getting the proper support.
Elementary School — The answer of “always” was given by 60% of the parents and “often” was the answer 34% of the time.
How much time per day has your child spent working on their online learning?
Primary School — At the 4K level, 50% of parents said children were doing them for less than an hour, while 36% percent said for 1-2 hours. Fourteen percent of parents answered 2-3 hours. For kindergartners, 55% of parents said online work was being done for 1-2 hours, while an additional 31% said 2-3 hours. At first grade, 39% said more than three hours of online work per day is done, with 33% percent at 2-3 hours and 22% at 1-2 hours. In second grade, 48% answered in the 2-3 hour window, with 32% saying 1-2 hours and 19% answering with more than three hours. Across the multi-grade parents, 69% said children were doing at least two hours of online work per day.
Elementary School — Parents said that 46% of children were doing 2-3 hours of work per day, while 23% were at 3-4 hours and 14% were at more than four hours per day.
Middle School — Eleven percent of parents said children were doing more than four hours of online work a day, while the majority (46%) said 2-3 hours. The answer of 3-4 hours was given by 31% of the parents.
Has the technology worked as expected?
Primary School — At 4K, the answer of “always” was given 64% of the time and “often” was 29%. At kindergarten, 76% said always and 21% said often. Fifty-three percent of first-grade parents said often and 33% said always. At second grade, 61% said often and 26% said always.
Elementary School — Technology has always worked as expected for 57% of the parents, while 37% answered with “often.”
Middle School — Answers were similar to the elementary school with 54% saying “always” and 33% saying “often.”
High school surveys parents and students
For the most part, answers were very similar between the parents and students. Among the 218 students who responded, which is about 47% of the school enrollment, each grade level was near to being equally represented.
Sixty-eight percent of parents answered “good” to how things were going, compared to 48% of the students. The difference was made up in the “fair” answer, which was given by 18% of parents and 37% of students. Parents answered “excellent” 12% of the time with 7% of students with the same answer.
Forty-six percent of parents were getting support from staff “always” and 41% percent said “often.”
Answers in regard to amount of time spent on work were similar as well. The answer of more than four hours was given by 39% of parents, but 36% of students. Thirty-four percent of students and parents said 3-4 hours and 22% of each side answered with 2-3 hours. The technology worked “always” for 49% of parents who responded and “often” for 40%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.