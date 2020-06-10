The Bar Buddies Lodi program recently grew its fleet by one.
The nonprofit safe ride program, which offers the alternative to the ever-so-dangerous drinking and driving, purchased a 2019 Ford Transit van for private parties. It gives the organization three functioning vehicles within its fleet.
Most of the money that Bar Buddies Lodi receives is through donations or fundraisers and 100% of the money goes back into the program for things like new vehicles and other costs. The program has also received a small number of grants through the Lodi Police Department and community. All the board members and drivers are volunteers.
Through those donations, the community raised over $30,000 dollars for Bar Buddies Lodi to purchase it’s newest van.
“That took a lot of work, time, effort by our volunteer board and most importantly, would not have happened if it wasn’t for the Lodi community,” board secretary Sherri Hicks said.
The safe-ride program caters to residents in the city and town of Lodi (Okee and Harmony Grove), Dane and West Point.
Shortly after the new addition found its new home, it was showcased around the city with a large “Thank you Lodi” banner on its side.
Hicks said the new van will be available to rent as soon as social distancing restrictions are lifted.
Vans are available to rent for weddings, parties, rides to concerts, tailgating for various sporting events around the state and more.
But most importantly, Bar Buddies is that safe-ride program. Its mission is to “provide low-cost or no-cost transportation to persons who will be, or have been, consuming alcohol in an effort to mitigate the dangers of impaired driving in our community.”
The program has full support from Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith. The program — which began in October 2016 — has given over 7,500 rides over the past three-plus years through its operations mainly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. There are extended hours during holidays and special local events. On average, Bar Buddies Lodi gives more than 200 rides per months.
All vans are located at KD’s Bar and Grill in Lodi, and Bar Buddies Lodi estimates that 40% of the overall rides come from city of Lodi bars and residents. The program also offers rides to out-of-towner who may be staying at local campgrounds and hotels.
In the past two years, the program has given more than 2,500 rides each year. The Columbia County Tavern League gives Bar Buddies Lodi $4 per ride — with a maximum of $200 per month.
Bar Buddies of Lodi thanks the Lodi community and “especially our volunteer drivers for their most generous support and time commitment to this invaluable program.”
The program also raised an additional $2,500 through a recent garage sale at the Waddle Inn. The program then gave unsold items to both the Prairie Valley Resale Store and Reach Out Lodi.
The board of directors for Bar Buddies Lodi are Missy Larabee (president), Katie Larabee-Lane (treasurer), Sherri Hicks (secretary), Lucy Clemens and Janet Haakenson.
Donations can be made to Bar Buddies Lodi, PO Box 223, Lodi, WI 53555 or can be dropped off at any area Associated Bank (and simply designate to Bar Buddies Lodi). All donations are tax deductible. For more information, email barbuddieslodi@gmail.com or search ‘Bar Buddies Lodi’ on Facebook.
