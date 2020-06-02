Over the last two weeks, the seniors of Lodi High School and Poynette High School were honored with parades.
On May 23, PHS seniors gathered at Piggly Wiggly to begin their short journey through the village with hundreds of spectators on hand to congratulate them along the way.
Prior to the parade, each senior decorated a parking stall in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot. The parade made its way down Main Street, eventually going passed the high school, before ending its route back at Piggly Wiggly.
The seniors rode in cars, trucks and on the back of flatbed trailers driven by member of Poynette Iron Works. A DJ was also playing music on the back of one of the flatbeds.
On May 31, the LHS seniors paraded through multiple municipalities. The parade began in the village of Dane, then followed Highway 113 into Lodi and parading through the city. It then made its way to the Okee and Harmony Grove areas, ending shortly after.
For more photos, go to hngnews.com.
