After having to wait since this past fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lodi prep football team is finally getting a chance to play on its new turf field this spring.
“We didn’t know if we would get to have a season, so it is huge that we get to play,” Lodi coach Dave Puls said. “Now we get to use this beautiful field. We are so blessed to have a field like this. It gives us the ability to practice outside when the conditions are not great. There were a lot of teams who were practicing in parking lots and gyms the first couple of weeks, so we are lucky.”
The Blue Devils are taking a new approach to the strange season.
“We are not playing for anything but pride and skill development,” Puls said. “There is no pressure to make the playoffs or win a conference championship. You get back to the essence of sports and competition. You either win or lose and just move on. It is a straightforward approach.”
In their last campaign in 2019, the Blue Devils finished with an overall record of 6-3.
Unfortunately, Lodi finished tied for fourth in the Capitol North with a 2-3 mark and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2000.
The Blue Devils have some holes to fill this season with the graduation of six all-conference players, including Colton Nicolay (first team, running back), Kade Parsons (first team, tight end/fullback), Dustyn Paulson (first team, offensive line; first team defensive line), Logan Richards (first team, outside linebacker), Camden Waterstradt (second team, offensive line), Mason Ripp (second team, defensive end).
Lodi returns just one all-conference player on the offensive side of the ball this season. Senior offensive lineman Cade Wipperfurth was an honorable mention pick last season.
Kaleb Bowman (So.), Jacob Misna (Jr.), Wyatt Ripp (Jr.), Preston Kelley (So.), Zach Dolson (Sr.), Brock Beyer (Jr.), Mitchell Lane (Jr.), Will Sadek (So.), Jacob Maier (Jr.), Noah Johnson (So.), Peyton Breunig (Sr.) and Jacob Benson (Sr.) are also looking for playing time on the offensive line.
“A big positive is that we return four of our starters on the offensive line,” Puls said. “If they can do their job, we could have a really nice year.”
Senior Quinn Faust returns at quarterback for the Blue Devils. As a junior, he was 63-of-110 passing for 811 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed 41 times for 106 yards and four touchdowns.
“We are in a good position with Quinn Faust back at quarterback,” Puls said.
Sophomores Brian Meitzner and Keegan Fleischman are also in the mix at quarterback.
Headlined by junior speedster Lucas Heyroth, Lodi has a talented group of running backs. Heyroth rushed for 492 yards and six touchdowns on 69 carries as a sophomore.
Alex Rashid (Jr.), AJ Tritt (So.), Tim Anthon (So.), Ethyn Meyer (Sr.) and Garrett Edge (Sr.) round out the running back group for the Blue Devils.
The receiving pool for the Blue Devils includes Chandler Curtis (Jr.), Owen Breunig (So.), Trey Treader (Sr.), Preston Nichols (Jr.), Levi Ness (So.), Zander Kleist (Kr.), Colby Statz (Jr.), Brandon Schroeder (Jr.), Erik Lincoln (Jr.), Cody Doyle (Jr.), Connor Faust (Sr.), Amos Weber (Jr.) and Maximo Reyes Beltran (So.).
Connor Faust was Lodi’s top pass catcher in 2019. He finished with 24 catches for 255 yards and a touchdown.
“Connor Faust is an excellent athlete and I expect him to have a great year,” Puls said.
Chance Meier (Sr.), Greg Lins (Sr.), Kyle Pickarts (Jr.) and Erik Dachel (So.) will battle for playing time at tight end this season.
“We have some talented kids at tight end,” Puls said. “Chance Meier and Greg Lins are really good.”
The Blue Devils return two all-conference players on defense, including second-team inside linebacker Garrett Edge and honorable mention defensive back Connor Faust.
Edge paced Lodi with 42 tackles in 2019. He also registered 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Connor Faust finished last season with 18 tackles and a team-high four interceptions.
Joining Edge at linebacker this season will be Nichols, Rashid, Tritt, Heyroth, Fleischman, Anthon, Meyer, Pickarts and Dachel.
Led by Connor Faust, the Blue Devils have a lot of depth in the defensive backfield. The group also includes Curtis, Owen Breunig, Traeder, Ness, Kleist, Statz, Quinn Faust, Schroeder, Lincoln, Doyle, Meitzner, Weber and Reyes Beltran.
Lodi’s defensive line group includes Meier, Lins, Bowman, Misna, Wipperfurth, Ripp, Kelley, Dolson, Beyer, Lane, Sadek, Maier, Johnson, Peyton Breunig and Benson.
“We have a lot of guys we can rotate in on the defensive line, which will help us keep guys fresh,” Puls said.
Special teams should be a strength this season with the return of Curtis at kicker and Dolson at punter. Dolson was a first-team all-conference pick last season.
The Blue Devils will play a six-game schedule this season.
“We have put together a tough schedule,” Puls said. “There are now easy games, but it will be fun. I think we can compete with anybody.”
Lodi will start the season at home this Friday at 7 p.m. against Edgerton.
After traveling to Big Foot for a game on April 1, the Blue Devils will host Clinton on April 9 and Beloit Turner on April 16. They will close out the season at Columbus on April 23 and home against Kewaunee on May 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.