The Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department is sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive to be held at the station on Wednesday, June 24 from 1-6 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome, but an appointment is the preferred method. To make an appointment, sign in on the Red Cross donor app on you cellphone or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
All who donate will receive a coupon for a free pint of Culver’s frozen custard and an $5 gift card for Amazon.
The Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department is located at 606 Water Tower Road in Poynette.
