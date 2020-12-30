Before taking a break for the holidays and the New Year, the Lodi prep wrestling team hosted another non-conference dual on Dec. 22. The Blue Devils took on visiting Jefferson at Lodi Middle School.
The dual was all about pins. The two teams combined for 12 pins, while the other two matches were forfeits.
The Blue Devils had nine pins on their way to a 66-18 non-conference victory over the Eagles.
“It was a good night for us,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “On the varsity reserve level, we got to see Lexi Meek, TJ Mickelson, and Ashton McDonald go out and pin their opponents. Freshman heavyweight Ben LiChucki also got his first match of the season and it was great to see him back in action.
“On the Varsity side of things, it was great seeing Jacob Benson back on the mat,” he added. “Jacob decided not to wrestle last year but is back on the team this year as our lone senior. Having him back, and then watching him get a pin in his first match of the year was the highlight of the night.”
The dual started at 220 pounds and Jefferson’s Brady Lehman pinned Klayton Krueger in 52 seconds.
Lodi tied the dual when heavyweight Wyatt Ripp received a forfeit.
The Blue Devils took their first lead, one they would not relinquish, with a pin by 106-pounder Drew Lochner, who stuck Logan Merz in 19 seconds.
After Lodi’s Levi Ness received a forfeit at 113, teammate Evan Clary pinned Lucius Madison in 1:09.
The fall by Clary started a run of seven straight pins for the Blue Devils.
Owen Breunig followed Clary at 132 pounds and registered a fall in one minute against Devan Redenius.
Defending state place winner Chandler Curtis kept the run going at 132 with a fall in 1:10 against Ryan Halfelder.
Blue Devil 138-pounder Dean Finney pinned Beau Dieckman in 26 seconds, while 145-pounder Mason Lane needed just 18 seconds to pin Marcus Owen.
Zane Licht (152) and Evan Stevenson (160) closed out the run of pins for Lodi. Licht pinned Ethan Dieckman in 1:42, while Stevenson stuck Julian Myers in 3:43.
Jefferson earned its second win of the night at 170, as Alex Vasquez pinned Will Long in 1:53.
“Even in losses I see freshman Will Long and Klayton Kreuger improving each and every week,” Endres said. “They’re gaining some valuable experience that will help propel their careers to the next level in future years.”
Lodi’s final win of the night came from 182-pounder Jacob Benson. He registered a fall in 1:35 against Gareth Whitstone.
Jefferson closed the dual with a pin by 195-pounder Aaron Heine, who struck Noah Johnson in 1:46.
The Blue Devils have their first road dual of the season on Jan. 7. They will travel to Mineral Point for a 6 p.m. non-conference dual.
Lodi will close out its regular-season schedule at home against Portage (Jan. 15) and Watertown Luther Prep (Jan. 22). Both duals will start at 7 p.m.
