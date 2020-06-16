The Ice Age Trail Alliance-Lodi Valley Chapter is hosting a Trail Improvement Day on Saturday, June 20, beginning at 9 a.m. Volunteering events along the Trail are slowly starting to begin again.
Volunteers for the event on June 20, who willing to offer their time, can meet at the Fern Glen Trailhead on County Highway J (near Lovering Road).
According to the group’s Facebook page, once everyone arrives, small groups will be formed to address the numerous tasks that need to be attended to. Those tasks include replacing a wooden sign, painting the Bilkey Road sign, corridor cleaning, rebuilding washed out tread and removing garlic mustard plants. Social distancing measures will be put in place for added safety.
The IATA-Lodi Valley Chapter encourages people to volunteer for as little or as long as they would like that day. The event is appropriate for all ages and all the necessary tools will be provided.
People are encouraged to bring long sleeves (shirt or jacket), hefty shoes, work gloves, water and bug spray.
For more information about the event, contact Bill at 608-843-3926.
The IATA-Lodi Valley Chapter is planning five more trail improvement days in 2020 for other sites. Those dates are July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 12, and Oct. 3 and 31 and are subject to change depending on the weather.
The Ice Age Trail spans about 1,200 miles, winding its way across the state. Most of the trail is built and maintained by volunteers.
The IATA has 19 volunteer chapters:
— Baraboo Hills/Heritage Chapter (Sauk County and northern Columbia County)
— Blue Hills Chapter (Rusk County)
— Central Moraine Chapter (Marathon County)
— Chippewa Moraine Chapter (Chippewa County)
— Dane County Chapter
— High Point Chapter (Taylor County)
— Indianhead Chapter (Polk and Burnett County)
— Lakeshore Chapter (Sheboygan through Door counties)
— Langlade County Chapter
— Lodi Valley Chapter (southern Columbia County)
— Marquette County Chapter
— Northwoods Chapter (Lincoln County)
— Portage/Waupaca County Chapter
— Rock County Chapter
— Superior Lobe Chapter (Barron and Washburn County)
— Walworth/Jefferson County Chapter
— Washington/Ozaukee Chapter
— Waukesha/Milwaukee County Chapter
— Waushara County Chapter
Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area facilities remain closed
All local segments of the Ice Age Trail are open and have been heavily used, according to Amy Onofrey, coordinator of the IATA-Lodi Valley Chapter.
She recently said in a memo that the two parking lots at Gibraltar Rock Road and the intersection of County Highway V and JV remain closed though, because the State Natural Area is closed due to DNR and state orders.
Onofrey said that fencing has been installed around the parking lots, but has been occasionally vandalized so that cars can enter the parking lots.
“We mend and move the fences back into place,” Onofrey said.
There have been additional “No Parking” signs installed on County Highway V between the two parking lots. Onofrey added that to access the trail at Gibraltar Rock, users must walk on.
