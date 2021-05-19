The Lodi boys and girls track teams both turned in a number of top performances at the Wisconsin Heights Triangular on May 11.
The Blue Devil boys were led by Cayden Coddington, Brody Nyffenegger, Amos Weber, Parker Heintz, Connor Pecard and Melvin McIntyre. They captured a win at the event.
Nyffenegger led the way with victories in the 200 (23.58 seconds) and triple jump (41-feet, 6-inches).
Coddington crossed the finish line first in the 100 (:11.75), to go along with a second-place finish in the 200 (:23.99) and fourth-place finish in the long jump (16-2.5).
Weber finished first in the discus (110-2), while Heintz topped the field in the 800 (2:09.49). Weber was the runner-up in the 400 (:56.56).
Pecard outlasted the competition in the 1,600 (5:09.17), while McIntyre was first in the pole vault (12-feet).
Henry Koeppen (discus, 98-7), Sean Crowder (800, 2:13.67), Kylar Clemens (long jump, 17-feet), Chandler Curtis (pole vault, 11-feet) and Brock Beyer (shot put, 36-11) had second-place finishes for Poynette. Koeppen added a third-place finish in the shot put (34-1).
Noah Johnson (fourth, discus, 80-feet), Sam Clepper (fifth, 800, 2:39.95), Ben Schultz (fifth, 1,600, 5:53.48), Benjamin Skellenger (third, pole vault, 10-feet) and Brady Puls (fourth, shot put, 33-feet) also had top-five finishes for the Lodi boys.
Lily Strong had a huge meet for the Blue Devil girls. She tallied wins in the 100 (:13.20), 200 (:27.84) and long jump (15-feet).
Taylor Ripp had two wins for Lodi. She was first in the 100 hurdles (:17.94) and 300 hurdles (:57.66).
Norah Lee ran to first place in the 800 (2:38.75), while Lauryn Milne won the triple jump (35-2.5).
Lily Callahan had the only other win for Lodi. She was first in the pole vault (9-3), to go along with a second-place finish in the 100 hurdles (:17.99).
The Blue Devils’ Holly Jelinek was the runner-up in the 800 (2:56.45) and triple jump (29-10), while Caitlin Skellenger was second in the long jump (14-5.25).
Lodi’s Samantha Klann was second in the discus (90-11) and third in the shot put (28-11).
The Blue Devil girls also got top-five finishes from Janel Juntunen (fourth, 100, :15.15), Emma Glaser (fifth, 100, :15.21; third, discus, 80-2), Phoenix Peterson (fourth, 200, :31.70; fifth, pole vault, 6-6), Dylann Harrington (third, 400, 1:09.94; fifth, long jump, 13-9; fourth, shot put, 28-6), Allison Gray (fourth, 400, 1:17.75; fourth, long jump, 13-10), Claire Schoenemann (fifth, 1,600, 6:43.0), Allison Lochner (fourth, pole vault, 7-feet) and Ella Puls (second, shot put, 36-2.5).
Belleville Invite
Lodi sent a small contingent to the Belleville Invite last Friday.
Strong led the Lodi girls with a second-place finish in the 100 (:12.85).
Phoenix Peterson and Allison Lochner had the only other top-five finishes. They placed fourth (7-6) and fifth (7-feet), respectively, in the pole vault.
Noah Houdek and Benjamin Skellenger had the only top-five finish for the Blue Devil boys. Skellenger was fourth in the pole vault (10-feet), while Houdek was fifth in the 400 (:57.61).