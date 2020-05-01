Sauk Prairie Healthcare is taking steps to safely resume access to vital healthcare services.
“The COVID-19 global pandemic has not altered our dedication to safe, high-quality care. Additionally, Sauk Prairie Healthcare has implemented COVID-19 specific measures to ensure patients get access to urgent and necessary procedures, services to manage chronic disease, and preventive and diagnostic testing,” Sauk Prairie Healthcare CEO Shawn Lerch said in a news release. “We’ve been diligently planning how to ensure the safety of our patients, our team, and our communities.”
Specific services that are beginning to schedule appointments at this time include surgery, specialty clinics, primary care, physical therapy and diagnostic imaging.
“The opening of these services demonstrates a slow, measured effort to meet health needs while continuing to observe all precautions put in place since the Safer at Home Order was put in place,” Lerch said.
Sauk Prairie Healthcare has implemented additional clinical protocols and cleaning procedures to protect patients and staff from COVID-19. As more services open up, requirements will stay in place, including visitor restrictions, temperature checks, symptom screening, masking and social distancing.
“Our community has done an amazing job slowing the spread of COVID-19, resulting in saved lives.” Lerch said. “Masking and physical distancing are working to flatten the curve and it’s important to continue these efforts.”
Physician’s offices are currently contacting patients whose appointments had been previously postponed due to the “Safer at Home” order. However, if you have a health need, please contact your physician’s office. As always, Urgent Care and emergency services remain open.
