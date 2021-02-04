The Lodi boys basketball team was able to finally get into the Capitol North Conference win column last week. The Blue Devils captured a road victory in Columbus on Jan. 25.
In a defensive battle, the Blue Devils got a late basket from Cayden Coddington to knock off the Cardinals 43-42.
“The Columbus game was a hard fought battle with no one taking a lead by more than six points,” Lodi coach Ben Leistico said.
Lodi was unable to make it two straight conference wins on Jan. 28, as host Lake Mills bested the Blue Devils 66-51.
“Lake Mills was a tough one because they got off to a hot start and we were playing behind the whole game,” Leistico said. “The boys didn’t quit. They always fight to the end. I have loved their fight all year.”
With the split, Lodi moved to 7-5 overall and 1-4 in the Capitol North.
The Blue Devils will be on the road this Friday. They will play at Lakeside Lutheran at 7:30 p.m.
Lodi will return home to host DeForest at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.
Lodi 43 Columbus 42
The Blue Devils trailed 42-40 with 40 seconds remaining, but on their final possession they got a game-winning three-pointer from Coddington. It was his only basket of the game.
“We were able to be patient and find Cayden for a wide-open three with less than eight seconds to go,” Leistico said.
The game was tight right from the start. The teams were tied at 26 at halftime.
The second half was much of the same, as both teams played great defense.
Lodi outscored the Cardinals 17-16 in the second half.
Trey Traeder poured in 17 points to lead Lodi’s offense, while Brady Ring finished with 14 points. Quinn Faust, Coddington and Erik Lincoln combined for the final 12 points.
Caden Brunell paced Columbus with 10 points, while Aaron Uttech and Will Cotter added nine apiece.
Lake Mills 66 Lodi 51
Lake Mills earned its second win over the Blue Devils this season. The L-Cats captured a 67-62 double-overtime victory in Lodi on Dec. 18.
There would be not overtime this time around, as Lake Mills used a strong first half to sprint past the Blue Devils.
The L-Cats set the tone with a 36-21 outburst in the first half.
The teams traded baskets for most of the second half. Both teams scored 30 points.
Ring led three Blue Devils in double figures with 16 points.
Traeder came away with 13 points, while Lincoln added 10. Connor Faust contributed eight points.
Lake Mills’ Adam Moen led all scorers with 25 points, while teammates Drew Stoddard and Charlie Bender chipped in 17 and 12, respectively.
