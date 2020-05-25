Seven Lodi High School seniors were honored by the Capitol Conference recently. An annual Honors Banquet is typically held on the second Monday of May to award certain seniors within the conference. This year’s banquet was canceled and students were given a plaque and a program, as a keepsake.
The LHS seniors honored this year were Melissa Burmeister, Brandon Grover, Samantha Mori, Zach Potter, Ben Simplot, Elizabeth TenBarge and Blaise Zander.
Lodi High School partakes in virtual Forensics state competition
From May 11-16, the Lodi High School Forensics team of Marissa Cummings, Hannah Heider, Julia Wiessing, Natalie Haak, Jade Homewood, Amelia Heider and Michael Schiller competed in the 2020 WFCA State Online Tournament.
Hannah and Amelia Heider were both semifinalists in the Prose category. The team of the seven LHS students earned sixth place in the Division III Team Sweepstakes.
