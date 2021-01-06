The Ice Age Nordic boys and girls ski teams opened the season with a third-place finish at the South Conference Invitational in Lodi last Saturday. Snow and weather conditions were perfect for racing.
Blackhawk Nordic won the boys 6k skate race followed by Peak Nordic from Waukesha, Ice Age and Madison. Theo Hubanks from Blackhawk was the overall winner with Ice Age skiers Todd Niles finishing fifth, Nathan Ducat 11th, Sam Clepper 12th and Nolan Feasel 13th.
In the girls race, Lodi skiers Norah Lee and Amelia Heider finished sixth and eighth, respectively. Senior captain Anna Vanderhoef placied 12th.
Overall, the Ice Age girls finished third behind Peak Nordic and Blackhawk. Madison was fourth.
“Norah and Amelia had very strong races against some of the state’s fastest girls,” Ice Age coach Dale Fanney said.
Also competing for Ice age were Kelsey King(14th), Emily Whyte(15th), Malia Niles (18th), Jordyn Jarvi (19th), Audrey Bakken (20th), Anna Englebert (21st), Phoenix Peterson (22nd), Holly Jelinek (24th), Jenna Bakken (25th), Warren Ambord(26th) and Lexy Greibner (27th).
The girls 3k middle school race featured a fourth-place finish by Ice Age newcomer Emily Berger, followed by Adrienne Bakken sixth and Annabelle Niles seventh for a second-place team finish. Ice Age was only one point behind Madison Nordic.
Levi Tonn of Lodi was the highest finisher (13th) in the boys middle school race, followed by Troy Niles (15th) and Holden Ambord (16th). The middle school boys placed fourth in team scoring with Peak Nordic sweeping the top three spots.
Ice Age will compete in the Iola 6K skate race this Saturday.
