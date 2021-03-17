The Lodi girls swim team jumped in the pool two more times last week. The Blue Devils are still searching for their first win of the season after falling to Waunakee and Jefferson.
The Lady Blue Devils hosted Waunakee on March 9. The Warriors cruised to a 133-36 victory.
Host Jefferson knocked off the Blue Devils 99-71 on March 11.
The losses dropped Lodi to 0-5-1 in duals this season.
Lodi will be at home for its next two meets. The Blue Devils will host Sturgeon Bay at 4:30 p.m. on March 18 and DeForest at 6 p.m. on March 23.
Waunakee 133 Lodi 36
Ella Puls had the only win for the Blue Devils. She touched the wall first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 15.26 seconds).
Puls added a fourth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:23.98).
Allison Lochner had a big night for the Blue Devils. She was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:26.97) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:31.41) and 100 freestyle (1:07.89).
Anna Crary (fourth, 200 freestyle, 2:24.49; fourth, 100 freestyle, 1:06.91), Mariah Clark (sixth, 200 freestyle, 2:38.71; third, 500 freestyle, 6:52.85), Grace Ryan (fourth, 500 freestyle, 6:55.88), Jessica Brisky (fifth, 200 IM, 2:48.29; fourth, 100 breaststroke, 1:28.83), Moriah Drabenstadt (fourth, 50 freestyle, :29.81; fourth, 100 backstroke, 1:18.34), Emma Lochner (fifth, 100 backstroke, 1:26.76), Edie Bollenbach (fifth, 50 freestyle, :29.91) and Gazmin Burke (sixth, 50 freestyle, :30.51) added to Lodi’s point total.
Allison Lochner, Puls, Burke and Bollenbach opened the dual by placing fourth in the 200 medley relay (2:16.0). Lochner, Drabenstadt, Bollenbach and Puls then placed third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.99).
Burke, Emma Lochner, Brisky and Bollenbach concluded the night by placing third in the 400 freestyle relay (4:37.76).
Jefferson 99 Lodi 71
The Blue Devils had a better showing against Jefferson, but still came out on the wrong side of the score.
Crary and Puls had the only wins for the Lady Blue Devils.
Pauls captured first place in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.75), while Crary was first in the 200 freestyle (2:24.41). Pauls added a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:24.76), while Crary was third in the 100 freestyle (1:08.09).
Bollenbach helped the cause by placing second in the 50 freestyle (:29.34) and 100 freestyle (1:05.41), while Allison Lochner was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (2:31.37) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:08.41).
Mariah Clark (sixth, 200 freestyle, 2:36.68; fourth, 500 freestyle, 6:49.96), Kiley Beuthin (sixth, 500 freestyle, 7:23.51; fifth, 100 backstroke, 1:34.33), Jessica Brisky (fourth, 200 IM, 2:47.61; fourth, 100 breaststroke, 1:28.36), Sydney Groshek (sixth, 200 IM, 2:53.43; third, 100 butterfly, 1:22.43), Gazmin Burke (fourth, 100 butterfly, 1:27.03), Emma Lochner (fourth, 100 butterfly, 1:27.03; fourth, 100 backstroke, 1:26.65), Moriah Drabenstadt (third, 50 freestyle, :29.45; third, 100 backstroke, 1:21.82), Gazmin Burke (fourth, 50 freestyle, :29.99) and Grace Ryan (third, 500 freestyle, 6:47.67) also swam for the Blue Devils.
Allison Lochner, Puls, Groshek and Bollenbach got the night going with a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay (2:12.68).
Drabenstadt, Allison Lochner, Bollenbach and Puls were second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.71), while Burke, Emma Lochner, Brisky and Crary teamed up to place second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:38.77).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.