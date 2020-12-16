The 2020-2021 season will be like no other for Lodi wrestling coach Cody Endres because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The strange season got underway on Dec. 8 when the Blue Devils hosted Janesville Parker. It was the first chance Endres got to see some of his wrestlers as Lodi has split up its practices.
“We have split up our wrestlers and coaches to be as safe as possible,” Endres said. “I had not seen the entire team before this meet. We have to be flexible this season when it comes to practices and meets.”
The Blue Devils also went into the first meet without a number of varsity wrestlers who were held out because of COVID protocols.
“We are just happy to be able to wrestle,” Endres said. “That doesn’t mean we are not going to be competitive and don’t want to win. The most important thing is that we get a chance to have a season.”
The season-opening dual came right down to the end and the short-handed Blue Devils dropped a 40-36 non-conference decision.
“With the number of guys we have out it was going to be hard for us to be as competitive as we can be,” Endres said. “We are just looking at things individually and get better each day. We are just thankful for the opportunity to wrestler. We know that we are going to bounce back and wrestle better.”
Lodi had momentum early in the dual. The Blue Devils jumped out to a 12-0 lead behind wins by 145-pounder Mason Lane and 152-pounder Zane Licht.
Lane pinned Parker’s Drexel Norman in 1 minute, 55 seconds, while Licht received a forfeit.
The Vikings answered with wins at 160 and 170 to trim the deficit to 12-10. Parker 160-pounder Nicholas Lux scored a 12-4 major decision over Ashton McDonald, while 170-pounder Jacob Law pinned Lodi’s Will Long in 2:56.
“I didn’t know a lot about Parker’s line-up because we don’t usually wrestle them, but they have some talented wrestlers,” Endres said. “They have a young lineup also, but they are a program on the rise.”
Lodi went up 18-10 when 182-pounder AJ Tritt pinned Brett Lux in 2:41. Tritt trailed 5-2 when he scored the fall.
“AJ is a 170-pounder but bumped up to 182,” Endres said. “He didn’t start the year wrestling. He was on the fence and didn’t come out until the fourth or fifth practice. Look at what a difference he has made already. That was one of the highlights of the dual.”
Parker grabbed its first lead, 28-18, with consecutive wins at 195, 220 and heavyweight. Viking 195-pounder Treveon Sanda pinned Kaleb Bowman in 2:08, while 220-pounder Salvador Acosta recorded a fall in 1:41 against Preston Kelley. Parker received a forfeit at heavyweight.
After Lodi’s Drew Lochner received a forfeit at 106 to cut the deficit to four, Janesville went up 40-24 with back-to-back pins by 113-pounder Cadden Kazee and 120-pounder Nathaniel Peters. Kazee pinned Levi Ness in 1:15, while Peters stuck Evan Clary in 2:22.
Lodi still had a chance heading into the final three matches of the night. They won all three matches but didn’t score enough bonus points.
Blue Devil 126-pounder Owen Breunig pinned Owen Pittenger to cut the lead to 40-30.
Returning state placewinner Chandler Curtis was up next for Lodi and he downed Cayden Brandenburg 6-2.
In the final match of the night, Lodi’s Dean Finney defeated Deezie Richards 6-4.
The Blue Devils hosted Janesville Craig this past Tuesday and a recap will be in next week’s Enterprise.
Lodi will be at home again on Dec. 22. The Blue Devils will host Jefferson at 7 p.m.
