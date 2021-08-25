The Lodi girls swim team jumped in the pool for the first time this season last Saturday. The Blue Devils took part in the Milton Invite.
The Blue Devils had a great showing in the debut of new coach Natalie Price. They finished with 245 team points to place third behind only Milton (434) and River Valley (275) at the 10-team event.
Ella Puls led the way for Lodi. She was third in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 26.87 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.14).
The Blue Devils’ Nola Frost swam to seventh place in the 50 freestyle (:28.46) and 100 individual medley (1:12.11).
Lodi’s Jessica Brisky was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.97) and ninth in the 200 individual medley (2:46.57), while Sydney Groshek was ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:16.28) and 10th n the 200 individual medley (2:47.12).
Anna Crary and Emma Lochner had the only other individual top-10 finishes. Lochner was eighth in the 100 freestyle (1:06.77), while Crary was ninth in the 200 freestyle (2:25.04).
The Blue Devils had the foursome of Frost, Brisky, Lochner and Puls place fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (4:21.12), while Lochner, Puls, Groshek and Frost were sixth in the 200 medley relay (2:11.68).
Lodi will be back in the pool on Aug. 31. They will compete in the Baraboo Quad at 6 p.m.