The Lodi girls basketball team has put together a nice run the past three seasons. The Blue Devils have finished in the top two in the Capitol North Conference all three years.
The Lady Blue Devils, who won a conference crown during the 2018-2019 season, finished 7-3 in the Capitol North last season to tie with Watertown Luther Prep for second place behind Lake Mills (9-1). They handed Lake Mills their only conference loss last season.
Lodi finished 14-9 overall last season after falling 75-40 to Platteville in the second round of the WIAA playoffs.
With four starters expected to return, the Lady Blue Devils were set for a special run this season. But they have already had to deal with a setback.
Senior Jaden Kolinski has been lost for the season with a knee injury. She was a first-team all-conference pick last season.
“This is a huge lose for us both offensively and more importantly defensively,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said. “We need girls to take that next step and step up to the challenge.”
The Blue Devils also face a tough challenge of navigating through a season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We haven’t made many changes besides wearing masks and shorter practices,” Puls said. “But our goals do not change. We want to compete in every game and not take any day for granted.”
Even with the loss of Kolinski, Lodi has a good core to build around. The Blue Devils return three starters, including seniors Taylor Ripp and Lauryn Milne and junior Dylann Harrington.
“Senior leadership, quickness, experience and depth are strengths for us,” Puls said.
Milne is back after earning first-team all-conference last season when she averaged a team-high 18.4 points per game. She was second on the team with 5.6 rebounds per game and third with 2.5 assists per game.
Harrington earned honorable mention all-conference as a sophomore. She averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
As a starter last season, Ripp averaged 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
Also returning this season are seniors Paige Walzer (2.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg) and Claire Kerr (1.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg) and juniors Ella Puls (2.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg) and Sam Klann (1.4 ppg, 0.6 rpg).
Puls also expects senor Hailey Roessler, junior Grasyn Schmidt and junior Rylee Schneider to have an impact this season.
The Capitol North Conference should be very competitive once again. Puls expects Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Luther Prep to challenge for the title.
Lake Mills returns first-team all-conference players Juliana Wagner and Vivian Guerrero. Wagner was the Capitol North Player of the Year last season.
The Blue Devils will get their first shot at Lake Mills this Friday. The L-Cats will host Lodi at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Blue Devils will host Lake Mills at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Lodi will make its home debut on Dec. 14. It will host New Glarus at 7:30 p.m.
