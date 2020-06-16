The Ice Age Trail Alliance was awarded a Joint Effort Marketing grant to help with its Mammoth Hike 40 Challenge.
IATA’s Outreach and Education Manager Amy Lord recently sent a memo to the city of Lodi and the Lodi/Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.
The purpose of the grant is to engage outdoor enthusiasts with the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and the communities that surround it.
“We are just learning about this marketing effort and will be in contact with the city and Chamber on it,” said Amy Onofrey, Coordinator of the IATA-Lodi Valley Chapter. “It’s a great opportunity for Lodi’s tourism and economic development.”
The Mammoth Hike 40 Challenge will be held in October and encourages any and all, in-state and out, to hike, run or walk 40 miles of the Ice Age Trail in addition to visiting and supporting the surrounding communities throughout Wisconsin.
The challenge is threefold. It’s in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Ice Age Trail becoming a National Scenic Trail, but also is to increase tourism around trail communities as well as extend the fall hiking season.
The IATA will be doing five major things for the Mammoth Hike 40 Challenge. It will host a website with registration for the challenge and purchase digital ads. It will also create videos that showcases the Trail Community program. IATA will design itineraries for each “trail community” which highlights each location and promote hikers to visit. The itinerary will include the segments around each community, the local business that support the Trail (restaurants, shops, grocery stores, gas stations, attractions, points of interest and more) and public events in October — the IATA is aware some events may change or cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lastly, the IATA will create an online experience for each trail community.
Lord said that a large portion of the grant will focus on paid advertising that invites the public to take part in this challenge. She is working with the various communities and businesses to see how, and if, they would like to get involved in the process.
