Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Windy. Rain showers this evening, with overcast skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers this evening, with overcast skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.