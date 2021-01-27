The Lodi girls basketball team has hit a rough patch as of late. The Blue Devils have dropped four straight games after falling in two contests last week.
The Lady Blue Devils fell to 2-3 in the Capitol North Conference after falling 54-36 to visiting Lake Mills on Jan. 21.
Lodi had a much better offensive game last Saturday against visiting Reedsburg, but still came up short, 71-60.
The Blue Devils are 3-8 overall this season.
The Lady Blue Devils will be back at home this Friday. They will host Lakeside Lutheran at 7:30 p.m.
Lodi will host Baraboo at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Lake Mills 54 Lodi 36
The Blue Devils fell to the L-Cats for the second time this season. Lodi dropped a 67-41 decision to the L-Cats in the second game of the season.
The Lady Blue Devils were unable to get going offensively against Lake Mills. They scored just 19 points in the first half and trailed by nine points, 28-19, at halftime.
It was much of the same in the second half, as Lodi managed just 17 points.
Lake Mills outscored the Blue Devils 26-17 in the second half.
Ella Puls led Poynette with nine points, while Taylor Ripp added seven.
Ripp and Lauryn Milne both grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds. Ripp also led the team with three assists, while Dylann Harrington had three steals.
Lake Mills’ Bella Pitta had a game-high 13 points, while teammate Julianna Wagner finished with 11.
Reedsburg 71 Lodi 60
The Lady Blue Devils picked up the pace offensively against Reedsburg, but fell a bit short.
Lodi had nine players score in the game. Puls led the way with 15 points, while Milne garnered 11. Sam Klann contributed eight points, while Ripp and Rylee Schneider added seven each.
Reedsburg grabbed a little momentum in the first half and took a 37-29 halftime lead.
The Beavers also outscored the Blue Devils, 34-31, in the second half.
Milne paced the Lady Blue Devils with eight rebounds and three steals. Ripp dished out a team-best five assists, while Milne finished with four.
Trenna Cherney exploded for 20 points to lead Reedsburg’s offense. Sydney Cherney came away with 17 points, while Mahra Wieman added 13.
