When it comes to experience, the Lodi prep baseball team will have a leg up on nearly every team it faces this spring.
After losing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most teams return just one or two players with varsity experience. But the Blue Devils return nine letterwinners, including eight starters.
“When you return eight starters from two years ago, our entire team could be viewed as prominent,” Lodi coach Rodney Curtis said. “Not only do we have varsity starter experience, we have the ability and pitching to accompany it.”
Lodi finished 9-14 overall in 2019. The Blue Devils earned third place in the Capitol North Conference with a 5-5 mark.
With the wealth of experience, the Blue Devils have set their goals high for the 2021 campaign.
“As a team, we expect to win our conference and make a very solid and legitimate run at a state title this year,” Curtis said. “We have the horses within our pitching staff for this to happen. I have told our players all winter, this is the best opportunity we’ve had for a run at state since our 2016 team that was ousted by Milwaukee Lutheran in the state semi-finals. Leadership, clear and un-wavering leadership.”
Lodi welcomes back starters Brady Ziegler (Sr.), Carson Possehl (Sr.), Finn Melchior (Sr.), Carson Richter (Sr.), Chance Meier (Sr.), Connor Faust (Sr.), Trey Traeder (Sr.) and Logan Lauterbach (Jr.) this season.
Possehl, a Clark University recruit, was a first-team all-conference pitcher as a sophomore. He finished the season 2-4 with a 3.58 earned run average and 30 strikeouts. He also batted .338 with 10 RBIs and 10 runs.
“Carson is our No. 1 pitcher and will hit third in the lineup,” Curtis said. “He has MBL potential. I expect what every team expects from a player of this caliber.”
Richter, who will play at Edgewood College next season, is back at catcher after hitting .254 with nine RBIs. He was an honorable mention all-conference pick as a sophomore.
“Carson continues the string of college level catchers Lodi has had over the last 15 years,” Curtis said. “He is the best framing catcher we’ve had since Matt Byars, who played his last two years of college ball at Michigan State.”
Ziegler also earned honorable mention All-Capitol North in 2019. The four-year starter hit .276 with 14 runs and nine RBIs as a sophomore.
“Brady is the vocal and example leader of the team,” Curtis said.
Melchior, a Hamline University recruit, batted .310 with 11 runs and nine RBIs in 2019. He was also 2-3 on the mound with a 6.49 ERA and 29 strikeouts.
“Finn is our No. 2 pitcher and will hit fourth in the lineup,” Curtis said. “He has added two effective pitches to his arsenal on the mound. Probably has the most power on the team and surely, the quietest hands.”
Also looking for playing time this season is Keegan Fleischman (So.), Jake Stevenson (Jr.), Owen Wendt (Jr.), Zach Dolson (Sr.), Mitchell Lane (Jr.), Mason Lane (Fr.) and Owen Breunig (So.).
Lodi opened the season with an 8-2 Capitol Conference victory over Poynette last week.
The Blue Devils will hit the road for the first time on May 6. They will play at Lakeside Lutheran at 5 p.m.
