The Lodi prep volleyball team had an exciting start to the alternate spring season on March 2, as the Blue Devils came from behind to knock of visiting Cambridge 3-2.
The Lady Blue Devils were unable to carry over the momentum in to their next two matches and dropped road games to Columbus and Evansville.
Host Columbus handed the Blue Devils a 3-2 loss on March 4.
Last Saturday, host Evansville blanked Lodi 3-0.
The Blue Devils will be at home on March 16. They will host long-time rival Poynette at 6:45 p.m.
Lodi 3 Cambridge 2
The Lady Blue Devils won the final two games of the night to earn the come-from-behind victory.
Cambridge grabbed momentum early with a 25-17 win in the first game.
The Blue Devils turned things around in Game 2 and came out on top 25-16.
Momentum shifted back to the Blue Jays in Game 3 as they captured a thrilling 26-24 win.
Lodi forced a decisive Game 5 after knocking off Cambridge 25-20 in the fourth game.
With the match on the line, the Blue Devils came through with a 15-11 decision in Game 5.
Dylann Harrington led Lodi with 13 kills, while Sam Klann contributed 12. Harrington also paced the defense with 15 digs, while Zhu Lan Ness and Taylor Ripp both finished with nine.
Hope Hesselberg helped lead the Blue Devils’ offense with 22 assists, while Sam Edge, who had a team-high two service aces, finished with 17.
Columbus 3 Lodi 2
The Blue Devils had their chances against Columbus, but came up short in the five-game thriller.
The Cardinals took the early lead after walking away with a 25-20 win in Game 1.
In a hotly contested second game, the Lady Blue Devils recorded a 25-23 victory.
Columbus regained the lead with a 25-22 showing in Game 3.
Lodi had its best showing in Game 3, when it earned a 25-19 victory.
The Cardinals dashed the Blue Devils’ comeback hopes with a 15-7 triumph in Game 5.
Ripp came away with 12 kills to lead Lodi, while Harrington finished with nine.
Hesselberg registered a team-best 25 assists, while Edge added 13.
Defensively, Zhu Lan Ness had 15 digs for digs, while Harrington recorded six. Ness also led the team with three aces.
Klann garnered a team-high four blocks, while Holly Jelinek finished with two.
Evansville 3 Lodi 0
The Lady Blue Devils were in every game against Evansville, but were unable to avoid the shutout.
Evansville opened the match with a 25-21 victory in the first game and followed it up with a 25-22 decision in Game 2.
Evansville completed the sweep with a 25-20 win in Game 3.
Jelinek paced Lodi with seen kills, while Harrington and Paige Walzer had five each.
Hesselberg and Edge both had nine assists in the match. Edge also had a team-high five aces.
Zhu Lan Ness led the defense with 19 digs, while Harrington earned 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.