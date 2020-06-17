On Thursday, June 11 at 8:43 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash involving two motorcycles on Highway 51 just north of Phillips Road in the Town of Dekorra. Initial reports said that one of the operators was unresponsive and neither operators were wearing helmets.
The investigation revealed that the two motorcycles were traveling north on Highway 51 behind a slow-moving vehicle when they began to overtake in a passing zone. The lead motorcycle operator looked back as the trailing motorcycle seemed to be having mechanical issues and not accelerating. As the lead motorcycle operator looked back, the trailing motorcycle operator accelerated rapidly striking the lead motorcycle in the south bound lanes of Highway 51.
The operator of the leading motorcycle was evaluated by EMS and released. The operator of the trailing motorcycle was transported to the UW Hospital by UW MedFlight. On Tuesday, June 16, this operator died from injuries sustained in the crash. The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.
The use of alcohol is suspected of being a factor in this crash.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Poynette Police Department, Poynette Fire Department, Poynette-Dekorra EMS, Divine Savior EMS, UW MedFlight, Columbia County Highway Department and Blystone’s Towing & Recovery.
