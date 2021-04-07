The game may have been played on April Fool’s Day, but the Lodi football team’s performance against host Big Foot was no joke.
The Blue Devils had their second straight outstanding defensive effort in an 18-6 victory over the host Chiefs on April 1.
Lodi, which is off to a 2-0 start this spring, has given up just two touchdowns in the first two games of the season.
The Blue Devils’ defense limited Big Foot to 186 yards off offense, including 53 yards rushing.
Alex Rashid led the charge on defense for Lodi with 12 tackles, while Erik Lincoln finished with six. Cody Doyle and Ethyn Meyer had five stops each.
Quinn Faust had two interceptions for the Blue Devils, while Connor Faust had one. Mitchell Lane had a sack in the win.
Lodi had a very balanced offensive attack.
Blue Devil quarterback Quinn Faust finished the game 11-of-18 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Connor Faust led the way with four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Lodi had Rashid, Quinn Faust, Lucas Heyroth and Ethyn Meyer combined for 175 yards rushing and a touchdown on 37 carries. Rashid paced the group with 86 yards rushing and a touchdown on 24 attempts.
The Blue Devils had a big start to the game, as Heyroth returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown.
Lodi was unsuccessful on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.
Big Foot tied the game at 6 after Basil Demco tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Alex Schmitz. They also missed their two-point conversion attempt.
Lodi regained the lead in the second quarter after Quinn Faust hooked up with Connor Faust on a 29-yard touchdown pass. After an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Blue Devils led 12-6.
The Blue Devils capped off their scoring in the third quarter with Quin Faust’s second touchdown pass. He hit Chance Meier on a 26-yard scoring strike.
Demco finished the game 11-of-23 passing for 133 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Eli Greco led the team with five catches for 66 yards, while Schmitz added 63 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.
Jax Hertel led Big Foot’s rushing attack with 21 yards on seven carries.
Ashton Robinson and Hertel both had nine tackles to lead Big Foot’s defense.
The Blue Devils will be back at home this Friday. They will host Clinton at 7 p.m.
