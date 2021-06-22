The remarkable late-season turnaround by the Lodi prep baseball team continued last week. The Blue Devils pulled off a pair of upsets in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs to win their first regional title since 2016.
“It means everything to win a regional title,” Lodi coach Rodney Curtis said. “It’s become a goal and somewhat of an expectation for Lodi Baseball to reach sectionals. After a bit of a hiatus, Coach Costa and I forgot how great this feels. Given how everyone’s spring went last year, this couldn’t have happened to a better group of kids.”
The fifth-seeded Blue Devils earned their biggest win of the season on June 15, as they knocked off top-seeded Adams-Friendship 12-1 in the regional semifinal.
In the regional championship, Lodi got revenge on second-seeded Columbus, which swept the Blue Devils during the Capitol North Conference season by a combined score of 19-2. The Blue Devils claimed the regional title after knocking off the Cardinals 8-3 on June 16.
“Playing as a No. 5 seed that legitimately deserved a No. 3 seed in this region, helped fuel the fire tremendously,” Curtis said. “Coach Costa and I made it a priority to express, daily, how much potential this team had and where we could go with the talent we had. Making this team believe, may have been the toughest coaching chore we had this season. There may have even been some players that still didn’t believe until the final out was made against Columbus. I think we’ve fixed that.”
The wins pushed Lodi to 13-10 overall and into the sectional for the first time since advancing to the state tournament in 2016.
The sectional was held this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Enterprise. Lodi took on second-seeded Mount Horeb in the semifinals, while Turner and Jefferson played in the other semifinal.
“As usual, pitching and defense will be important at the sectional,” Curtis said. “You don’t really see too much double-digit scoring from this point on. We’ve been able to do those things all season, and now, our hitting is catching up. We’ll see what happens.”
Lodi 12 Adams-Friendship 1
The Blue Devils dominated the top-seeded Green Devils (20-7 overall) from start to finish. Lodi out-hit Adams-Friendship 10-4.
Lodi set the tone for the game with a five-run outburst in the top of the third inning. Trey Traeder provided the big hit in the frame with a two-run single, while Brady Ziegler, Finn Melchior and Carson Richter each had RBI singles.
Mason Lane and Keegan Fleischman both had run-scoring singles in the top of the fifth to put Lodi up 7-0.
Adams-Friendship scored its run in the bottom of the fifth.
The Blue Devils slammed the door shut with five runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Richter belted a two-run single in the seventh, while Ziegler added a run-scoring single. After an error scored the first run in the frame, Fleischman plated a run with a sacrifice fly.
Ziegler and Richer both finished with two hits.
Finn Melchior started and pitched into the fifth inning for Lodi. He had eight strikeouts and three walks on his way to the victory.
Fleischman, who had a strikeout and a walk, and Ziegler also pitched for the Blue Devils.
Lodi 8 Columbus 3
A big sixth inning was the difference for the Blue Devils. They put five runs on the scoreboard to pull away from the Cardinals.
The scoring started with both teams scoring a pair of runs in the third inning. Melchior and Richter both had run-scoring for Lodi.
The Blue Devils took the lead for good after Ziegler scored on a base hit by Richter in the top of the fifth.
Fleischman opened the scoring in the big sixth inning surge with a run-scoring single, while Carson Possehl had a two-run single two batter later. Melchior followed with an RBI triple and then stole home.
Columbus scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, but it would not be enough.
Melchior was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, while Ziegler, Possehl and Richter each had two hits.
Possehl went the distance on the mound. He fanned five batters and didn’t issue a walk.