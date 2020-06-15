The Summer Reading program is going to look a little differently this year for the Dane County Library Service.
One thing that remains similar is that the Bookmobile has returned to the streets, which it did on June 1. The vehicle will be coming to most of its normal stops, but for an abbreviated time limit and with necessary safety precautions in place.
Also, the Bookmobile will not have crafts this year, like in years past. This summer, it will be giving out Grab-N-Go items for projects you can work on at home.
Locally, the Bookmobile will be making stops in Dane from 5-6 p.m. on Mondays. It will then be in Westport from 10-11 a.m. and in Roxbury from 11:30-noon on Saturdays.
The Bookmobile will have held items available outside on a table. Right now, patrons cannot browse through materials as no one but staff will be allowed inside the Bookmobile. Returns will be accepted.
The Summer Reading program also began this month for children and adults. The DCLS is doing things differently this year, with online registration and reading forms.
The DCLS will use Beanstack this year, which is described as “a web and mobile application used to track independent reading time and help build a culture of reading in school and at home.” The app will be available for kids and adults — kids do not have to use it, but adults must use it. The adult program requires a weekly drawing which is done online through Beanstack.
Because of that, children will not have paper records of their time. They are encouraged to keep track of their own records if they want, but the Bookmobile staff will simply ask children if they have read and will allow them to take a prize. The Bookmobile will not have the usual prize box this year. Instead, there will be two prizes to choose from — one suitable for younger children and the other for older ones. It eliminates children digging through a bin to find their own special prize. The “prize of the week” will vary each week.
A popular program for the system has been Zoozort, and it will be held virtually this summer. It will be a Facebook live event on June 15 and July 1.
Zoozort states, “Here’s your chance to see behind the scenes of Zoozort, and see where some of your favorite animals live, like Wanda the wallaby and Montgomery the Burmese python. Noelle Bezio will be doing a live animal program with many of your favorite animals along with a little tour of some of our enclosures.”
