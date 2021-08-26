The Lodi girls tennis team kicked off the 2021 season by hosting a quadrangular on Aug. 17. The Blue Devils came away with second place after going 2-1.
Lodi opened the quad with a thrilling 4-3 win over Portage.
Rachel Winters had the only singles win for the Blue Devils. She was a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Izzy Krueger at No. 1 singles.
The Blue Devils swept the Warriors in doubles play. No. 1 Lexy Karls and Rylee Schneider downed Allison Kallungi and Molly Voigt 6-2, 6-4, No. 2 Mira Potter and Ava Glaser shut tout Ruby Atkinson and Thea Laffin 6-0, 6-0 and No. 3 Claire Morgan and Audrey Jesse defeated Sophia Brenemen and Lydia Gauger 6-1, 6-1.
Lodi followed it up with a 6-1 triumph over Grafton, thanks to singles wins by Winters, No. 2 Caroline Karls and No. 3 Ashlyn Lizak.
Winters blanked Kayla Schopbeck 6-0, 6-0, Karls thwarted Natalie Wimer 6-1, 6-2 and Lizak beat Linnea Wheeler 7-5, 6-1.
Lexy Karls and Schneider started a doubles sweep with 6-1, 6-2 victory over Hailey Markoff and Lacy Greicer. Potter and Glaser took care of Hailey Bault and Bryanna Mursch 6-1, 6-3, while Morgan and Jesse bested Sunny Marchandani and Brooklyn Pitchford 6-2, 6-3.
The Blue Devils had to settle for second place after falling 5-2 to DeForest.
Lexy Karls and Schneider defeated DeForest’s Toni Shields and Evi Weinstock 6-1, 6-3, while Potter and Glaser came from behind to beat Ashley Hegarty and Ellee Bierman 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-3.
Lodi took part in the quad in Edgerton on Aug. 19. No results were available.
The Blue Devils closed out the opening week with a 7-0 loss to Baraboo last Friday.
The Thunderbirds won six of the seven matches in straight sets.
Brooke Bacon nearly earned a victory for Lodi at No. 4 singles. She dropped a 1-6, 6-3, 10-4 heartbreaker to Annie Langkamp.
The Blue Devils will travel to McFarland for a 4:30 p.m. dual on Aug. 31.