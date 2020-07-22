The top graduating senior football players from around Wisconsin were supposed to be suiting up as high schoolers one last time this past Saturday at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star games at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. But, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the event.
Lodi was to be represented in the game by senior Dustyn Paulson. He was to play for the South Small team.
Paulson and the Blue Devils finished 6-3 last season and just missed out on the playoffs after going 2-3 in the Capitol North Conference.
Paulson was the Capitol North’s Offensive Lineman of the Year. He helped the Blue Devils average 228.2 rushing yards, 90.7 passing yards and 25.8 points per game last fall. He was also named first-team all-conference on the defensive line.
St. Johnson’s Military Academy’s Glenn Derby was to be the head coach for the South Small team, while the assistants chosen were Mike Fink (St. John’s), Tom Handziak (St. Thomas More), Paul Huebner (Shoreland Lutheran), Kris Walter (Lake Mills), Tim Zbytniewski (Living Word Lutheran), James Knudson (Cambria-Friesland) and Jeremy Gemig (St. Francis).
Paulson was a one of a handful of Capitol Conference players to be named to the all-star game. The other included Lake Mills receiver Hunter Buechel, Columbus defensive back Teagan Herschleb, Marshall running back Dylan Horstmeyer and Lake Mills defensive back Matt Johnson.
The final spots on the South Small roster went to Derek Arns (Saint Francis, DL), Alex Baltutis (Saint Francis, OLB), Avery Baumgartner (Black Hawk, OL), Bryce Burns (G-E-T, RB), David Doerflinger (Catholic Central, DB), Bryce Friday (Markesan, DL), Malcolm Gillie (Hope Christian, DB), Gerald Gittens (St. John’s, RB), Aundre Hale (Racine St. Catherine’s, OLB), Tyler Hannah (Prairie du Chien, ILB), Jake Hoch (Saint Mary’s Springs, OLB), Nick Hoffmann (Johnson Creek, DL), Bren Hoffmann (Ozaukee, DB), Carter Horstman (Bangor, ILB), Zach Kehl (Horicon, OLB), Aidan Knudson (Cambria-Friesland, OL), Isaac Lindsey (Mineral Point, QB), Zach Loehr (Winnebago Lutheran, DL), Josh Maier (River Valley, WR), Grant Manke (Bangor, OL), Jonah Marchwick (Ithaca, DL), Kyle Matrise (Kenosha St. Joseph, DL), Rolf Milan (St. John’s, OL), Cayden Milz (Black Hawk, ILB), Michael Navis (Cedar Grove, WR), Zach Paulus (River Valley, OL), Logan Rameker (Saint Mary’s Springs, OL), Michael Reed (Bangor, OL), Jaylen Rufenacht (Black Hawk, DB), Will Schaefer (Platteville, OL), Dylan Schmitt (Horicon, QB), Andrew Schumacher (Lake Country Lutheran, TE), Donovan Schwartz (Winnebago Lutheran, WR), Caden Straka (Lancaster, DL), Justin Swanson (Johnson Creek, DB), Tyler Tenner (Racine Lutheran, RB), Noah Vanderberg (Lake Country Lutheran, DL), Mitchell Vosberg (Cuba City, TE), David Voss (Racine Lutheran, OL), Blaise Watters (Mineral Point, WR) and Ben Wileman (Edgerton, ILB).
