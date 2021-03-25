The Lodi girls swim team had its hands full against very talented Edgewood and Sturgeon Bay squads last week.
On March 16, visiting Edgewood defeated the Blue Devils 133-36.
“Edgewood was a tough meet,” Lodi coach Jerica Robinson said. “They have won state for the past five years.”
The Lady Blue Devils had a better showing against visiting Sturgeon Bay on March 18, but still fell 108-61.
“Sturgeon Bay was a tough Division 1 opponent, but overall the team swam well,” Robinson said.
The Blue Devils capped off their regular-season schedule with a home dual against DeForest this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Enterprise.
Lodi will take part in the WIAA Verona Sectional at 5:30 p.m. on March 30. The Blue Devils will be joined by Edgewood, Middleton, Verona and Waunakee.
Edgewood 133 Lodi 36
Edgewood’s depth proved to be too much for the Blue Devils, who place no higher than fourth in all but one individual event.
Lodi’s best showing came in the 100 breaststroke. Ella Puls (1 minute, 14.86 seconds) came away with the Blue Devils’ only win of the night, while Jessica Brisky (1:27.99) came in third.
Puls was also fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:24.76), while Brisky placed fifth (2:47.05).
Anna Crary (fourth, 200 freestyle, 2:23.88), Allison Lochner (fifth, 200 freestyle, 2:26.70; fifth, 100 freestyle, 1:07.01), Moriah Drabenstadt (fourth, 50 freestyle, :28.95; fourth, 100 backstroke, 1:18.94), Edie Bollenbach (fifth, 50 freestyle, :29.84; fourth, 100 freestyle, 1:04.86), Sydney Groshek (fourth, 100 butterfly, 1:23.82), Emma Lochner (fifth, 100 butterfly, 1:25.58; fifth, 100 backstroke, 1:26.58), Grace Ryan (fourth, 500 freestyle, (6:48.45) and Mariah Clark (fifth, 500 freestyle, 6:55.97) also scored for the Blue Devils with top-five finishes.
The Lady Blue Devils finished third in all three relays.
Allison Lochner, Puls, Groshek and Bollenbach were third in the 200 medley relay (2:16.16), while Lochner, Drabenstadt, Bollenbach and Puls were third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.03). Burke, Emma Lochner, Brisky and Crary closed the meet by placing third in the 400 freestyle relay (4:39.09).
Sturgeon Bay 108 Lodi 61
Puls had another big night against Sturgeon Bay. She registered wins in the 200 individua medley (2;23.16) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.61).
Bollenbach swam her way to second place in the 50 freestyle (:28.80) and third in the 100 freestyle (1:04.07).
Ryan came through with a runner-up finish in the 500 freestyle (6:46.06)
Crary helped Lodi’s cause with a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:24.05) and fifth-place finish in the 100 freestyle (1:06.81), while Drabenstadt was third in the 50 freestyle (:29.12) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:19.21). Clark came in third in the 500 freestyle (6:46.79).
Allison Lochner (fourth, 200 freestyle, 2:26.04; fourth, 100 freestyle, 1:06.70), Brisky (fifth, 200 IM, 2:47.85; fifth, 100 breaststroke, 1:28.67), Burke (fifth, 50 freestyle, :30.0; fourth, 100 butterfly, 1:26.47), Groshek (third, 100 butterfly, 1:20.36), Kiley Beuthin (fourth, 500 freestyle, 7:26.85) and Emma Lochner (fifth, 100 backstroke, 1:28.47) added to Lodi’s point total.
Allison Lochner, Drabenstadt, Bollenbach and Puls teamed up to place second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.92), while Burke, Emma Lochner, Drabenstadt and Crary were second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:36.53).
Puls, Allison Lochner, Groshek and Bollenbach opened the dual with a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay (2;14.78).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.