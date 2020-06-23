Area farmers markets are up and running. The local communities are glad that they can continue to support the local farmers, food producers and others amid a pandemic that discourages gatherings.
The Lodi Valley Farmers Market, which runs from 2-6 p.m. every Friday until October next to Koltes Do-It Center, showcased vendors with various vegetables, one with bread and another with honey.
Kerrie Bahr, co-owner of Sweet Wisconsin Honey Farm in Poynette with her husband, Shawn, has been coming to the Lodi market for more than a decade, and has a station in Poynette as well.
“I enjoy visiting with the customers and getting to know them,” Bahr said. “I like to supply local honey to people.”
Lodi Valley Market Director Gail Lamberty added, “Some people came here specifically for the honey.”
And there are plenty of people around the community that not only want to support the local growers, but also enjoy the local food being grown.
“I love it. I love things that are local,” Lodi market goer Jan Haupt said. “I don’t plant, so I support the vendors … and I cook a lot.”
The Lodi Valley Farmers Market has hit the 20-year plateau, providing fresh produce and locally grown products to the Lodi area. The market in Poynette is slightly younger than the one in Lodi, and is held every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. and runs through September. It is located is the parking lot adjacent to the police station and Pauquette Park.
“We’re doing well. The vendors are happy,” Poynette market director Pat Niglis said. “Things usually start slow, but from 9-10:30 a.m. we have a steady flow.”
Compared to years past, Niglis is noticing more foot traffic so far this season.
“There’s been more people this year. The crafters are doing well,” Niglis said. “This is the first year that people are doing over $100 per week. It’s fabulous.”
She added that people who bring produce to the market have been selling out recently. Niglis said that another vendor or two might join the line in the coming weeks.
What also brings people to the Poynette market is that Niglis does a drawing, with two winners. Each gets a $10 coupon to be spent anywhere at the market.
Market goers in Lodi can really get their fill at Zeke Weiterman’s stand, with all his vegetables from Weiterman Farm LLC in Lodi. On May 29, Weiterman came with four dozen eggs, carrots, onions, various forms of lettuce, garlic, beets, spinach, mushrooms, turnips, bok choy and others. As Weiterman was setting up that day, a woman bought all four dozen eggs from him. Haupt also stocked up from Weiterman’s stand.
“You know it’s fresh and you know things will last for a long time,” said Haupt, who comes to the market every week. “At the grocery store, you never know where things have been and don’t know who’s been touching it. This feels safer and the fresh taste is better.”
Weiterman started coming to the Lodi market last summer and noted how nice it was that it’s held in the afternoon. Morning markets aren’t the best for him.
“The timing thing was always the trouble,” Weiterman said, adding that morning markets aren’t good for him because he has animals to feed and care for during those hours.
Lamberty proclaimed Weiterman as “the scientist” within the bunch, always looking for the best ways to provide locally grown products. Weiterman said he’s even testing out how to grow mache, which can be grown in the winter months.
Many of the vegetables are at their freshest on market day in Lodi, as Lamberty said many pick things the morning before coming down.
“It doesn’t get any better than that,” Lamberty said.
The cold stretch of weather in early and mid May, where temperatures dipped below freezing a few nights, didn’t seem to affect too many crops for area farmers. Weiterman said that he covered everything he had, and his tomatoes “were unhappy,” but things like the cabbage “was fine.”
With the warmer weather now upon us, he is hoping that it can yield more carrots, which he plants every few weeks to make sure he has constant turnover.
“Every 2-3 weeks, you have to plant carrots — succession planting,” Weiterman said, adding that it takes about two months for them to fully mature. “In spring, they grow slower, but in warmer weather, they mature quicker.”
Some farmers markets might look different this year, as some will have its usual crafters and others may not. To begin its season, Lodi did not have any craft vendors, just food products.
Poynette, on the other hand, had several craft vendors at its market. The vendors seem to be faring quite well there because of the lack of them at other markets.
“Part of the success I have is that I’m established here and get those return customers,” Poynette vendor Barb Cook said. “I’m known for my towels and the kids seem to like my critters.”
Cook adds her own personal touch to her handmade towels and the children enjoy her hand-knitted items that include teddy bears, minions and more. She enjoys every Saturday at the Poynette market.
“It’s a good community and we have good advertisement,” Cook said.
Jamie Weishoff of Blackotter Custom Lures & Crafts also has been pleased with the Poynette market thus far this year.
“This is my first steady year,” Weishoff said, who will be at the market every other Saturday. He attended in year’s past, but his work schedule did not allow him to take part consistently.
Weishoff, who is from Poynette, makes fishing lures, jewelry, key chains and wood burnings.
“It’s nice to see people’s faces light up when they find the thing they want,” Weishoff said. “And everything is handmade, so it gives it that extra touch.”
Taking precautions due to COVID-19
The markets are taking safety precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it isn’t slowing them down one bit.
The vendors are spaced out and patrons are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. At both locations, vendors wear masks or face coverings and leave it up to the discretion of the public whether to wear them or not.
“Just like every year, it’s important (to have the market),” Bahr said. “I hope with what we’re doing here, people feel safe in coming.”
Currently, fruits and vegetables have to be bagged the way they would be sold, with no big baskets full of produce for people to pick from.
Weiterman said the extra precautions, like individually or group bagging items, makes for a little more work, but is nothing to be bothered by.
“It’s what we have to do and I’ll do whatever it takes to make people feel safe and not more stressed out,” Weiterman said.
Weishoff also has hand sanitizer available at his station in Poynette.
Despite the different feel of the the markets this year, Lamberty said that things continue to run smoothly after two decades.
“This market has been here a long time. It’s well established,” she said. “We have a specific goal, to make things as simple as we can.”
