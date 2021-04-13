The Lodi prep football team remained undefeated after earning its second home win of the alternate fall season last Friday.
“It was good to see the kids out on the field again on a Friday night,” Lodi coach Dave Puls said. “Everything is so unpredictable this year that every game or even practice that we get to have with these players is an absolute blessing. We can never take it for granted. The players have to really live in the moment and relish the opportunity. The Clinton game gave our players an opportunity to get out and compete and they did just that.”
The Blue Devils scored in all four quarters on their way to a 42-12 victory over visiting Clinton.
Friday’s game served as Parents Night and Senor Night for the Blue Devils.
“Due to the constant risk of being delayed or shut down, we had a combination of Parent Night and Senior Night,” Puls said. “We wanted to make sure to take the opportunity to thank the parents and seniors for everything they have done for the football program, the school, and the community over the years. This is a very special group of seniors who have faced some difficult challenges this past year. To their credit, they have put things in perspective and made the most of their opportunities.”
The win pushed Lodi to 3-0 overall.
The Blue Devils got off to a quick start, thanks to a 1-yard touchdown pass from Quinn Faust to Connor Faust. Chandler Curtis added the extra-point kick.
Clinton’s Noah Mieses returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 7-5. The Cougars were unsuccessful on the two-point conversion attempt.
Lodi added to its lead later in the first quarter when Quinn Faust tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Chance Meier. Curtis added the extra-point kick to extend the lead to 14-6.
The Blue Devils’ Ethyn Meyer had the only touchdown in the second quarter. He ran the ball in from 3 yards out.
Curtis hit his third extra-point kick off the first half and Lodi led 21-6 at halftime.
Lodi broke the game wide open with two more touchdowns in the third quarter to go up 35-6.
Quinn and Connor Faust hooked up on another touchdown pass. The duo had a 23-yard scoring strike.
Then the Blue Devil’s Alex Rashid busted loose for a 15-yard touchdown run.
Curtis hit both of his extra-point kicks in the third quarter.
Lodi closed out its scoring with a 51-yard touchdown run by Quinn Faust in the fourth quarter. Curtis added the extra-point kick.
Clinton got a late 25-yard touchdown run by Mason Hesebeck.
Quinn Faust had a great game for the Blue Devils. He was 7-of-12 passing for 116 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with 110 yards rushing and a touchdown on seven carries.
“That is a very impressive performance, but it is expected of him,” Puls said.
Rashid led Lodi on the ground with a game-high 137 yards rushing and a touchdown on 27 carries.
“Alex Rashid did a great job on both sides of the ball,” Puls said. “He ran the ball downhill and moved the chains.”
Connor Faust finished the game with two catches for 24 yards and two touchdowns, while Meier had two catches for a team-high 60 yards and a touchdown.
Garrett Edge and Connor Faust both had five tackles for Lodi, while Erik Lincoln, Ethyn Meyer and Chance Meier had four each. Meyer had the Blue Devils’ only sack.
“Defensively, our guys played physically and were making plays,” Puls said. “We did have some missed assignments and tackles that resulted in some big plays for Clinton, but overall the defense played well.”
Clinton quarterback Payton Bingham finished the game 3-of-10 passing for 33 yards.
Hesebeck paced the Cougars’ rushing attack with 110 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
The Blue Devils will be back at home again this Friday. They will host Beloit Turner at 7 p.m.
