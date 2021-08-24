For the ninth straight season, the Lodi prep football team was able to capture a win in its season opener last Friday.
The Blue Devils ran their current win streak to seven after shutting out visiting McFarland 40-0.
“We had a good start to the season on Friday with a solid win over a Division 3 team,” Lodi coach Dave Puls said. “McFarland is traditionally a very competitive team, but Friday they were not executing as well as they are capable of. We made a lot of mistakes and did not play as well as we can, but a win in Week 1 is a big accomplishment. Hopefully, we can get the kids locked in and focused a bit more this week so we have fewer miscues.”
Lodi has not dropped a season opener since falling 21-14 to McFarland to open the 2012 campaign.
The Blue Devils set the tone quickly against the Spartans with 20 points in the opening quarter.
Keegan Fleischman got Lodi on the scoreboard with a 1-yard touchdown run. Chandler Curtis added the extra-point kick.
Lucas Heyroth then had back-to-back scoring runs for the Blue Devils to increase the lead to 20-0. He had touchdown runs of 17 and 18 yards.
After a scoreless second quarter, Lodi’s defense got into the scoring act in the third quarter. Cody Doyle returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown. Curtis added the extra-point kick to increase the lead to 27-0.
Lodi added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to force a running clock.
Fleischman tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Curtis for the first score in the final frame, while Kylar Clemens added a 19-yard touchdown run.
Fleischman finished the game 4-for-10 passing for 35 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Heyroth rushed for a team-high 91 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Clemens finished with 50 yards rushing and a touchdown on eight attempts.
Curtis, Preston Nichols, Alex Rashid and Jayce Kolinski each had a catch for Lodi.
Rashid led the Blue Devils on defense with 10 tackles, while Zander Kleist added six.
Erik Lincoln had three interceptions in the win, while Doyle had one. Heyroth recorded the only sack for the Blue Devils.
McFarland quarterback Cooper Kennedy was 9-for-24 passing for 67 yards and four touchdowns. Dadon Gillen caught seven passes for 47 yards.
The Blue Devils will be on the road this Friday. They will play at Delavan-Darien at 7 p.m.