The Lodi prep football team has set up a six-game schedule for the alternate spring season after canceling the fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blue Devils were already set for some changes this season, as the Capitol North was dissolved for football and they were put in the new-look Capitol Conference. The football-only Capitol Conference consists of Big Foot, Columbus, Horicon/Hustisford, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Beloit Turner, Watertown Luther Prep and Lodi.
Lodi finished 6-3 overall last season and missed the playoffs after going 2-3 in the Capitol Conference. The Blue Devils, who won a state title in 2017, missed the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2000.
Lake Mills was a perfect 5-0 on its way to the conference crown last season, followed by Lakeside Lutheran (3-2), Columbus (3-2), Lodi, Watertown Luther Prep (2-3) and Poynette (0-5).
Lodi has some holes to fill with the graduation of a plethora all-conference players, including Colton Nicolay (first-team, running back), Kade Parsons (first-team, tight end/fullback), Dustyn Paulson (first-team, offensive line; first-team, defensive line), Logan Richards (first-team, outside linebacker), Camden Waterstradt (second-team, offensive line) and Mason Ripp (second-team, defensive end). Paulson was named the 2019 Capitol North Offensive Lineman of the Year.
The good news is that the Blue Devils return four all-conference players, including seniors Cade Wipperfurth (honorable mention, offensive line), Connor Faust (honorable mention, defensive back), Garrett Edge (second-team, inside linebacker) and Zack Dolson (first-team, punter).
Other seniors looking to make an impact this spring include Quinn Faust (QB/DB), Ethyn Meyer (LB/RB), Chance Meier (DE/TE), Gregory Lins (TE/DE), Peyton Breunig (TE/LB), Kolton Kurt (OL/DE) and Jacob Benson (OL/DT).
The Blue Devils will open the spring season on the road the first two weeks.
Lodi will get the alternate season underway on March 26 with a game in Edgerton. It will be a revenge game for the Blue Devils, who lost 35-14 to the Crimson Tide in Level 2 of the 2018 playoffs.
The Blue Devils will play at Walworth Big Foot on April 1.
Lodi will make its home debut on April 9. They will host Clinton.
The Blue Devils will also be at home on April 16. They will entertain Beloit Turner.
On April 23, Lodi will play at Capitol-rival Columbus.
The Blue Devils will close out the spring season on May 1 with a home game against Kewaunee.
All six spring games will start at 7 p.m.
