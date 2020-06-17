A pair of students from the area graduated last month from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.
The students are Mirana Buchanan of Lodi and Kelsey Yanna of Poynette. Buchanan graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology, while Yanna graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Professional Communication and Emerging Media.
UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry and career outcomes, has 49 undergraduate majors and 21 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate at or above 98 percent for recent graduates.
Enrollment for the fall semester was 8,400. The university graduated more than 1,180 students in May.
