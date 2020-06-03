Residents around Lodi can once again peruse the bookshelves at the Lodi Woman’s Club Public Library. The library re-opened its doors on June 1, Library Director Alex LeClair announced recently.
LeClair said the proper precautions were taken in order to provide a safe and sanitary environment for staff and visitors.
“We’ve installed acrylic barriers around the circulation desk,” he said. “We will have hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes available to the staff and public.”
The library also moved furniture in the magazine area to provide visitors with more distance between them. Also, to adhere to social distancing, the library removed two public computers.
Staff members will devote more time to cleaning areas of the library such as wiping down all computers after use and cleaning surfaces daily.
“We recommend the wearing of masks and urge anyone who is feeling ill to stay home,” LeClair said. “The library will continue to monitor daily updates about COVID-19 on a local, state, and federal level.”
The library board will re-assess the safety measures at every monthly meeting and make any changes necessary that are in the best interest of the community.
LeClair also said the returned materials will be quarantined for a week before the go back into circulation.
While staff members in Lodi prepare to re-open, the Poynette Area Public Library remains closed to visitors until further notice.
Poynette Library Director Jodi Bailey said that a gradual six-stage process to re-open was put forth at a May 12 meeting.
“I continue to review the (Center for Disease Control), the (Department of Public Instruction) and the (South Central Library System) guidelines for re-opening and will discuss them with the library board at our June 9 meeting,” Bailey said.
A problem for Bailey has been getting the proper protection for staff members, an issue that was addressed weeks ago.
“Until I can obtain the masks, gloves and cleaning supplies I ordered more than a month ago, we will continue offering curb-side services only,” Bailey said.
In Lodi, the curb-side service will remain available even after opening.
“If you are a member of an at-risk population or if you find the service safer or more convenient, then please continue to use it,” LeClair said.
He notes that the process might be slightly delayed from before because staff members may have responsibilities inside the library needing to be taken care of first.
Also, the Lodi Public Library will have no in-person programs for the foreseeable future and nobody will be able to reserve meeting rooms.
The new temporary hours in Lodi are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
If you have any other questions about how the Lodi Public Library will operate, call 608-592-4130.
